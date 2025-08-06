The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Gets Huge Update (& Reveals New Arena)

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is officially in production. Lionsgate announced the big news on Wednesday from the movie’s official social media accounts, along with a cryptic 30-second teaser. It included some behind-the-scenes shots as well as B-roll of obscure locations and props. This is our first look at the arena for this iteration of the Hunger Games, and it looks like a major challenge for this year’s tributes. Sunrise on the Reaping is a prequel to the main series, depicting the infamous year when Haymitch Abernathy competed for District 12. The movie is currently scheduled to hit theaters on November 20, 2026.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Things have been moving fast in The Hunger Games franchise lately, and this production update is no exception. Sunrise on the Reaping is Suzanne Collins’ latest book, published just this year on March 18th, but a film adaptation has been in the works since before it even hit shelves. It will build on the success of the last prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, though it set very far apart on the timeline. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes took place 64 years before the main series, while Sunrise on the Reaping takes place just 24 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – now in production. pic.twitter.com/znYYiwQek2 — The Hunger Games (@TheHungerGames) August 6, 2025

Sunrise on the Reaping stars Joseph Zada as a young Haymitch Abernathy. The character was played by Woody Harrelson in the main series, and served as a mentor to Katniss and Peeta. This movie will also feature a young Effie Trinket played by Elle Fanning rather than Elizabeth Banks, a young Caesar Flickerman played by Kieran Culkin rather than Stanley Tucci, and a young Plutarch Heavensby played by Jesse Plemons rather than Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Several other key roles have been recast for this prequel as well. At this point in the timeline, District 12 has no surviving champions, which means District 3’s Wiress (Maya Hawke) and District 4’s Mags Flanagan (Lili Taylor) will mentor them instead. Meanwhile, Wiress’ fellow District 3 champion, Beetee (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) will compete with her by mentoring their own local tributes.

Sunrise on the Reaping sold extremely well when it was published, and reviews are generally positive. Many fans were disappointed that the book didn’t have more revelations about the world of Panem and its many mysteries, but at the same time, prequels must walk a fine line with out-of-order exposition. The emotional impact of the story was what really earned it its praise, even if some found it predictable.

Hopefully the movie adaptation will hit just as hard for fans. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on November 20, 2026. The original four movies are streaming now on HBO Max, while The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is streaming on Starz.