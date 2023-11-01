The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Clip Released

This new clip from The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes shows the start of the 10th Annual Hunger Games.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is heading to theaters this month, and it takes place 64 years before The Hunger Games. The new prequel follows 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) before he becomes the tyrannical president of Panem. Snow is tasked with becoming a mentor for the tribute from District 12, Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), but the tributes were treated a lot differently during the 10th Annual Hunger Games, and the arena isn't nearly as elaborate. A new clip from the film shared by Fandango shows Lucy Gray at the start of the Hunger Games, and it looks a whole lot different than when Katniss Everdeen took the journey 64 years later.

"Breaking News: Here is exclusive footage of the 10th Hunger Games featuring the Lucy Gray Baird – get your tickets now to see the games this November 17," Fandango shared. You can check out the clip below:

Breaking News: Here is exclusive footage of the 10th Hunger Games featuring the Lucy Gray Baird – get your tickets now to see the games this November 17.https://t.co/SMGxh6hkQa pic.twitter.com/PAn33nyL10 — Fandango (@Fandango) November 1, 2023

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Box Office Projections:

It's been an interesting year at the box office. Moviegoers don't seem to be rushing out to see franchise films like they used to while original movies have been thriving along with some other surprises. The weekend saw a huge win for Five Nights at Freddy's, the new PG-13 horror movie that's based on the video game series of the same name. While some upcoming movies have been pushed back due to the SAG strike, others are moving forward with their 2023 release dates. One such film is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. According to Deadline, the new film is projected to earn $50 million in its opening weekend. The film cost $100 million to make.

For comparison, The Hunger Games opened to $152.5 million worldwide in 2012, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire opened to $158.1 million in 2013, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 earned $121.9 million in its opening weekend in 2014, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 took away $102.7 million in its opening weekend in 2015.

Who Stars In The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes?

In addition to Blyth and Zegler, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes stars Viola Davis as Head Gamemaker Volumnia Gaul, Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom, Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman, Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow, and Josh Andrés Rivera as Sejanus Plinth.

The movie will also include Fionnula Flanagan as Grandma'am, young Coriolanus Snow's grandmother. Isobel Jesper Jones is playing Mayfair Lipp, the daughter of the mayor of District 12. Honor Gillies will be making her professional acting debut as Barb Azure. Eike Onyambu has been cast as Tam Amber, Konstantin Taffet will be playing Clerk Carmine, Burn Gorman is Commander Hoff, Scott Folan is Beanpole, Carl Spencer is Smiley, and Michael Greco and Daniela Grubert have been cast as Strabo Plinth and Mrs. Plinth, the wealthy parents to Sejanus Plinth, Coriolanus's best friend. Nick Benson, Laurel Marsden, Lilly Cooper, Luna Steeples, and Hiroki Berrecboth are also a part of the cast.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to open in theaters on November 17th.