‘The Incredibles 2’ New Cast Members Revealed

Two new actors have joined the cast of The Incredibles 2, adding to the already stacked cast.

The anticipated sequel just added Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener to the cast, but it isn’t known what their roles will be in the film (via Tracking Board). They join a cast that sees the original cast returning for another go-round, but having another few award winners on hand is never a bad thing.

Odenkirk is currently appearing in Better Call Saul and will also be seen in films like The Post and The Disaster Artist. Keener was recently seen in the breakout hit Get Out and is also appearing in the Sicario sequel Soldado and another animated film The Croods 2, which hits in 2020.

As for the Incredibles 2, the film will put Elastigirl in the spotlight, and as director Brad Bird revealed at D23, the family is also getting a new headquarters.

“There’s an issue with the family’s house. So, the family has to get a new house. As you can see, it’s kind of a cross between a dream house and a super lair — a secret agents house or something. Water flows throughout the whole building and its made almost entirely of sharp corners which is not ideal for a baby.”

Bird also showed off an image of a hydra liner Cruise-looking ship and several new superhero illustrations, teasing some new heroes for the Incredibles to interact with.

“The whole world of Incredibles 2 is gonna be greatly expanded upon,” Bird said. “We’ll be seeing a lot more of Elastagirl, with a chain of events putting her at the forefront of the film’s plot.”

Perhaps Keener and Odenkirk will voice some new heroes that team-up with the Incredibles during the film? Of course, they could also be new villains for the crew to face. Either way, fans will have to wait a bit longer before they find out.

Disney is expected to drop a new trailer very soon in conjunction with their new film Coco, and that should give us a much better idea of what the film has in store.

The Incredibles 2 hits theaters on June 15, 2018.