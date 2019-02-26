Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’ Announcement Trailer Released By Netflix

During tonight’s 91st Academy Awards, Netflix surprised viewers by dropping a surprise teaser for The Irishman, an upcoming mobster flick from Martin Scorsese. Though the teaser didn’t feature any footage — it simply showed a stylized shell casing falling between the names of the stars in the movie — it did use dialogue straight from the film.

“I understand you’re a brother of mine,” Al Pacino says, who’ll play Hoffa in the flick. Robert De Niro — who plays Frank Sheeran — responds by saying “Yeah, yeah. Nice to meet yah.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though details on the film are still pretty hush, the film’s an adaptation of I Heard You Paint Houses, a book which takes a look at the story of Frank Sheeran, a mobster who had been rumored to be apart of the assassinations of both President John F. Kennedy and FBI agent Jimmy Hoffa.

The Irishman is a passion project Scorsese has been working on for years — something he directed and wrote the screenplay for alongside Gangs of New York scribe Steve Zaillian.

The film features a who’s who of frequent Scorsese collaborators include Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, and Al Pacino. Other reported cast members include Anna Paquin, Bobby Cannavale, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ray Romano, Stephen Graham, Jesse Plemons, Action Bronson, and Stephanie Kurtzuba.

As of now, The Irishman has yet to receive an exact release date from Netflix. According to the teaser, it will receive a theatrical release in addition to being added to the streaming platform, replicating the rollout the streaming giant used for the Oscar-winning Roma this past year.

Were you surprised to finally see a teaser for The Irishman, even though it didn’t feature legit footage from the movie? Do you think the film will have a shot at any Oscars next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!