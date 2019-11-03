Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman Tickets Selling for Ridiculous Prices Online

The Irishman begins its very limited release this weekend in just a few theaters in New York City and Los Angeles, creating an incredibly high demand for tickets. One of the theaters the Martin Scorsese film is available in is New York’s 1,016-seat Belasco Theatre on Broadway. With tickets for The Irishman now sold out through primary channels, the tickets are fetching prices upwards for $90 on the secondary market through ticket-selling sites like StubHub. Imagine having to get a tub of popcorn on top of that!

Netflix’s incredibly limited release plan has led to growing frustrations among theater exhibitors, with one industry professional going the length to call it a disgrace. “It’s a very big disappointment that Netflix and the leading theater owners couldn’t figure out a way to put a significant movie from Martin Scorsese on a lot of screens,” John Fithian told the New York Times in a recent interview. Fithian serves as the president for the National Association of Theater Owners, a trade association including AMC Theaters and Cineplex.

“This is a major director, a cinephile, who has made all kinds of important movies for our industry,” he continued. “And The Irishman is going to play on one-tenth of the screens it should have played on, had Netflix been willing to come to an understanding with our members.”

After playing in very few theaters this weekend, The Irishman is set to open in an additional eight markets next weekend where it will stay until the last week of the month.

Netflix’s official synopsis for The Irishman can be found below.

“Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese‘s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th Century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.”

The Irishman is now show in a very limited release before its Netflix debut November 27th.

