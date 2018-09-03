The Last Blockbuster Getting Its Own Official Beer

In an age of digital and streaming media the idea of store where one can physically go and rent a video seems more than a little antiquated. Yet one final Blockbuster Video remains and now The last Blockbuster is being celebrated with its very own beer.

Oregon-based 10 Barrel Brewing has announced a special, limited edition Blockbuster-inspired beer honoring the last store in existence in Bend, Oregon. You can check out their Instagram post below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The special beer, which according to 10 Barrel Brewing (via Slash Film) is a schwarzbier based on the breweries S1nist0r Black Ale with “nuances of red licorice” and is aptly named The Last Blockbuster in honor of the store. You can read the official description of the special beer below.

Remember how excited you would get when the latest blockbuster was released on DVD and you’d head to your local Blockbuster, hoping they’d have a copy left for you? Those days have come and gone but, as you may have seen, there is only one remaining Blockbuster located right here in Bend, where you can relive your movie renting experience.

To keep the experience alive, 10 Barrel teamed up with the Blockbuster team to create an exclusive Blockbuster beer! The “official” Blockbuster beer – The Last Blockbuster – pairs perfectly with buttery theater popcorn and your favorite movie-sized chocolate with a light body, smooth finish and hints of nostalgia.

If you want to try the special “The Last Blockbuster” beer, it will first be available at a special block party hosted by the actual last Blockbuster Video store on September 21. The “Block Party to End All Block(buster) Parties will not only launch the beer but will also celebrate the over three decades of film and memories from the operation of Blockbuster Video. Fans can vote in a poll on the event’s Facebook page to determine what movie will be shown — Strange Brew is presently in the lead with Hocus Pocus a close second. If partying at the last Blockbuster isn’t in your schedule, the beer will be available for a limited time at six of 10 Barrel Brewing’s brewpub locations in Oregon, Colorado, Idaho, and California.

Of course, a specialty beer isn’t the only celebration of the last operating Blockbuster Video that fans can experience. Filmmakers Taylor Morden and Zeke Kamm are making a documentary film, also named The Last Blockbuster, that will take a look at the history of the franchise as well as the final existing location in Bend.

Are you intrigued by “The Last Blockbuster” beer? What movie did you rent the most back in Blockbuster’s heyday? Let us know in the comments below!