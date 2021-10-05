The Last Duel Opening Scene Released

Fandango just released the opening scene for The Last Duel. Ridley Scott’s latest movie is a star-studded affair. Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Adam Driver star in the film alongside Jodie Comer. Damon and Affleck shared the writing duties with Nicole Holofcener on this picture as well. Eric Jager’s The Last Duel novel serves as the source material. In 14th-century France, two knights, Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris are set to duel to the death after a conflict concerning Le Gris’ wife. Those wild names alone will get some people into the theaters, but it seems like the studio has something special cooking. Affleck and Damon last worked together on a script when they took home the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 1998. Back then, Good Will Hunting was absolutely beloved by audiences and critics alike. They’re hoping for more of the same with The Last Duel.

In honor of #TheLastDuel tickets going on sale, here is the opening scene for the true drama starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer & Ben Affleck.



Directed by Ridley Scott + in theaters October 15; reserve your seat for the rest: https://t.co/ONl6kF6oFB pic.twitter.com/8h8vNYoLaq — Fandango (@Fandango) October 5, 2021

Here’s the description for the film, straight from the studio: “20th Century Studios’ “The Last Duel,” a gripping tale of betrayal and vengeance set against the brutality of 14th century France directed by visionary filmmaker and four-time Academy Award® nominee Ridley Scott (“The Martian,” “Black Hawk Down,” “Gladiator,” “Thelma & Louise”), opens in theaters nationwide October 15, 2021. The trailer and teaser poster for the film are available now.”

“The historical epic is a cinematic and thought-provoking drama set in the midst of the Hundred Years War that explores the ubiquitous power of men, the frailty of justice and the strength and courage of one woman willing to stand alone in the service of truth. Based on actual events, the film unravels long-held assumptions about France’s last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends turned bitter rivals.”

“Carrouges is a respected knight known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Le Gris is a Norman squire whose intelligence and eloquence make him one of the most admired nobles in court. When Carrouges’ wife, Marguerite, is viciously assaulted by Le Gris, a charge he denies, she refuses to stay silent, stepping forward to accuse her attacker, an act of bravery and defiance that puts her life in jeopardy. The ensuing trial by combat, a grueling duel to the death, places the fate of all three in God’s hands.”

