New ‘The LEGO Movie 2’ Trailer Released

Crowd around your nearest double-decker couch, because the newest trailer for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part has officially arrived!

Warner Bros. recently debuted the second full trailer for the upcoming animated sequel, after the first batch of official footage came out earlier this year. You can check it out above!

As the title suggests, the sequel will see Emmett (Chris Pratt), Unikitty (Alison Brie), Wyldstyle (Elizabeth Banks), Benny (Charlie Day), Metal Beard (Nick Offerman) and Batman (Will Arnett) working together once again to conquer a new evil. The film will also feature several new characters, including Sweet Mayhem (Stephanie Beatriz), Queen Watevra Wa-Nabi (Tiffany Haddish), and Rex Dangervest, an amalgam of Chris Pratt’s other movie characters.

The film is directed by Mike Mitchell and Trisha Gum, and written by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Matt Fogel, and Raphael Bob-Waksberg.

“The first movie is a very difficult movie to create a sequel to,” Pratt explained in an interview last year. “Because, as all the best movies do, it paints itself into a corner. Especially by tearing down the fourth wall in the final act. That’s a major jump, so they’ve got some really awesome ideas on how to deal with that and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

The LEGO Movie: The Second Part is scheduled to hit theaters on February 9, 2019.