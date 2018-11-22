‘The Lion King’ Actor Reveals First Live-Action Trailer Coming Today

The rumors are true: Disney will drop the first trailer for their live-action adaptation of The Lion King today.

That’s according to JD McCrary, who voices the young Simba in the movie. He shared a Thanksgiving statement to Instagram (seen below) which, among other things, confirmed rumors that the trailer would be released today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The most likely scenario is that the trailer will be released during one of tonight’s NFL games. The Cowboys and Redskins are playing soon on FOX, and then a few hours later, the Falcons and Saints will folllow on NBC.

It is also likely that the trailer will debut online via McCrary’s Instagram account; the account was apparently created yesterday and has only posted twice. The first was one of the posts that led fans to assume today was the trailer release date.

Jon Favreau will directs The Lion King, after successfully helming 2016’s smash-hit adaptation, The Jungle Book. Like his first live-action Disney film, Favreau’s Lion King will use CGI to bring an entirely animal cast to life in a realistic-looking format.

Donald Glover stars in the film as Simba, the orphaned lion cub who returns to Pride Rock to take his place as king. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will play Simba’s love interest, Nala, while Chiwetel Ejiofor will play the villainous scar. Seth Rogen and Billy Eicher are voicing Simba’s beloved companions Pumbaa and Timon.

Also lending their voices to The Lion King are Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, John Kani, Eric Andre, Florence Kasumba, Keegan-Michael Key, JD McCray, and Shahadi Wright Joseph. James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa.

The film is the latest in a series of live-action adaptations of Disney’s animated classics, which began with Maleficent and has gone on to include movies like Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, and the Favreau-directed The Jungle Book, with more on the way.

Do you think The Lion King trailer will arrive on Thanksgiving? Let us know in the comments!