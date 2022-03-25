The Lost City Opens to $2.5 Million in Preview Showings

It’s been three weeks since The Batman hit theaters around the country and there hasn’t been a wide studio release since then. That changes this weekend with the arrival of The Lost City, the new adventure film starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. The Lost City has been met with largely favorable reviews, and those early positive reactions are helping to give the film a kickstart at the weekend box office.

The Lost City started its weekend with a strong showing in Thursday night previews, raking in $2.5 million from 3,400 theaters during its first night. That total doesn’t include the early showings that took place at Regal and AMC theaters over the last week.

According to Deadline, The Lost City is now expected to take in around $25 million from the 4,248 theaters it will be playing in this weekend. Following Thursday’s previews, the film could easily bow closer to $30 million by the time the weekend is through.

The Lost City stars Sandra Bullock as a romance author named Loretta Sage who gets tangled up in a real-life search for what she thought was a fictional treasure. Alan, a cover model played by Channing Tatum, wants to prove himself by rescuing Loretta from danger.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Lost City:

“Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.”

