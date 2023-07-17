The Machine Gets Blu-ray Release Date and Full List of Special Features

The Machine is finally making its way home this summer, with a full physical release on the horizon. Based on Bert Kreischer’s iconic standup comedy routine, The Machine arrived in theaters earlier this year, directed by Peter Atencio and featuring a script from Kevin Biegel and Scotty Landes. On Monday, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment announced the date for the Blu-ray and DVD release of The Machine, along with the complete list of special features.

The Machine will arrive on both Blu-ray and DVD on August 15th. Both editions come with a digital copy to use on VOD platforms.

Here’s the full list of special features for The Machine:

Bert’s Big Bash — Premiere Party

Bert, Bruised & Brawlin’: The Action of The Machine

Outtakes & Bloopers

Deleted Scenes

The Making of The Machine

The Cast of The Machine

What Is The Machine About?

Kreischer’s claim to fame as a standup comedian is his story about hanging out with the Russian mafia during a summer college trip. As the story goes, he memorized a Russian phrase incorrectly and introduced himself to the mob by saying, “I’m the machine,” and the name stuck.

The Machine is partly a movie about that story, with Jimmy Tatro playing a young version of Kreischer. The film is also a story set in the present about Kreischer’s actions back in college catching up to him. You can check out the official synopsis below!

“Bert Kreischer rose to fame as a stand-up comedian known as The Machine, and in his signature set he recounts his true experience with Russian mobsters while on a booze-soaked college trip. Now, 23 years later, that trip has come back to haunt him as he and his estranged father (Mark Hamill) are kidnapped back to Russia by the mob to atone for something they say he did. Together, Bert and his father must retrace the steps of his younger self (Jimmy Tatro) in the midst of a war within sociopathic crime family, all while attempting to find common ground in their often fraught relationship.”

Mark Hamill in The Machine

Kreischer’s father in The Machine is played by none other than Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill. At the film’s premiere, Kreischer spoke with ComicBook.com about working with the acting legend.

“I mean, I’m that age. 47 years ago today, Star Wars came out. I’m telling you, that is my guy,” Kreischer said. “That is my guy. And Luke was my hero. You’re not five years old going, ‘I want to be Han Solo.’ When you’re 35 you’re like, ‘Han Solo’s pretty badass.’”

“It was surreal,” director Peter Atencio said of working with Hamill. “Every day I had to snap myself out of childhood me who was just wanted to worship the ground that he walked on. So it was a dream come true. And he’s so humble and so nice. He’s everything you can really want Luke Skywalker to be … Yeah, he’s amazing.”

