The Matrix Legend Reveals His Dream X-Men Role Ahead of the MCU’s Recasting

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to enter a bold new era when Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars arrive, and not only will that include the debut of Doctor Doom, but it will also include the true introduction of the X-Men to the MCU. Part of that plan seems to be working the 20th Century Fox X-Men characters into both Doomsday and Secret Wars, and that is expected to lead to several major recastings of fan favorites. Now, a legend from The Matrix has thrown their hat into the ring to play an X-Men icon, and it would truly be a dream role for them if it happens.

That Matrix legend is none other than Laurence Fishburne, who has a number of beloved characters on his resume already, including The Matrix favorite Morpheus. During a Matrix reunion panel at New York Comic Con (via Entertainment Weekly), Fishburne revealed a dream role on the Marvel side, saying, “I know that they’re talking about the X-Men now. So, at this point, I want one of two things. The first thing would be: what do you think about Laurence Fishburne as Professor X?”

Laurence Fishburne Wants to Play Professor X, But Shoots Down Star Wars

When Fishburne revealed he wanted to play Charles Xavier in the MCU, the crowd responded with cheers and applause, with host Josh Horowitz replying, Approved, greenlit!” As for the other dream role, Fishburne left that up to the audience, but that’s when the idea of a possible role in Star Wars was brought up.

Fishburne is a huge Star Wars fan, but he immediately shot down the idea of jumping into the franchise, and the reasoning was priceless. “No, I’m good,” Fishburne said. “I’m watching everything. I’m watching every Star Wars, I’m in the middle of Rebels now, man. I’m good on the couch with Star Wars. I don’t need a lightsaber. I don’t — pew pew! — I don’t need it.”

So it would seem that an appearance in The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, or Starfighter is out of the question for Fishburne, though the idea of Fishburne battling the Empire with a lightsaber is a compelling one. We also now know that Fishburne is a Rebels fan, so he does have immensely good taste.

The MCU’s New X-Men Will Need a New Leader

As for Professor X, the role has been played brilliantly by Patrick Stewart in the Fox films, and Stewart even made his Xavier debut in the MCU thanks to a small role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He will once again reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday, but many are expecting a bit of a bloodbath in Doomsday for many of the pre-MCU characters, and even if they survive, only a few, if any, will make the jump over to the MCU by the end of this world-changing event.

If you’re going to have a new cast for X-Men, it would only make sense to have a new Xavier leading them, and we can’t think of someone better suited for that role than Fishburne. Fishburne already assembled a team in The Matrix after all, and he’s about to be part of another group in The Witcher season 4. Fishburne will be playing a vampire named Regis, who is part of Geralt’s hanza in the upcoming season. Perhaps at some point, we’ll also get Fishburne leading the X-Men in the MCU as well.

