The Matrix Resurrections First Reactions Call it Ambitious, Smart, and Weird

The first official reactions to The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the sci-fi/action franchise, have made their way online and if you were disappointed in the original sequels it sure sounds like this one will make up for it. Directed by series co-creator Lana Wachowski, the new film reunites Keanu Reeves as Neo with Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, welcoming newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Jonathan Groff for an all-new adventure, one that critics are already calling “self-referential & unexpected” and “a giant middle finger to the state of IP-driven blockbusters.” We’ve collected some of them below!
In The Matrix Resurrections, return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. And if Thomas…Neo…has learned anything, it’s that choice, while an illusion, is still the only way out of-or into-the Matrix. Of course, Neo already knows what he has to do. But what he doesn’t yet know is the Matrix is stronger, more secure and more dangerous than ever before. Déjà vu
The Matrix Resurrections opens in theaters and debuts on HBO Max on December 22nd.