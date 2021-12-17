The Matrix Resurrections First Reactions Call it Ambitious, Smart, and Weird

The first official reactions to The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the sci-fi/action franchise, have made their way online and if you were disappointed in the original sequels it sure sounds like this one will make up for it. Directed by series co-creator Lana Wachowski, the new film reunites Keanu Reeves as Neo with Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, welcoming newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Jonathan Groff for an all-new adventure, one that critics are already calling “self-referential & unexpected” and “a giant middle finger to the state of IP-driven blockbusters.” We’ve collected some of them below!

In The Matrix Resurrections, return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. And if Thomas…Neo…has learned anything, it’s that choice, while an illusion, is still the only way out of-or into-the Matrix. Of course, Neo already knows what he has to do. But what he doesn’t yet know is the Matrix is stronger, more secure and more dangerous than ever before. Déjà vu

The Matrix Resurrections opens in theaters and debuts on HBO Max on December 22nd.

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS is *perfect,* no notes; every bit as polarizing and obtuse as the other sequels and I’m elated it exists. Totally earnest Wachowski sci-fi silliness and jaw-dropping action. I will watch it 600 times. This is a sequel to the sequels. #Matrix — Brett (@BrettRedacted) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is a solid addition to the franchise! Had a feeling the concept would lend itself to another installment and sure enough, they found loads of clever ways to continue the story while also evolving the whole concept of The Matrix. pic.twitter.com/Wt66GwPvqD — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 17, 2021

It's not perfect. There are some moments that might be complete and utter nonsense. But while THE MATRIX REVOLUTIONS broke my heart, #TheMatrixResurrections… did the other thing. And I'm just so happy about that.



Full review to come at @consequence next Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/nXX9sSevb1 — Liz Shannon Miller (@lizlet) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is a terrific, awe-inducing, meta mind-bender completely in line with the franchise's legacy. Finds an innovative, high-concept way to frame the new story. Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss’ chemistry burns. Jessica Henwick is a revelation! @TheMatrixMovie pic.twitter.com/xRawqiOcuu — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections ROCKS. Ambitious, sci-fi metafiction sure to be divisive, it’s Lana Wachowski’s meditation on why she didn’t want do another Matrix movie…via another Matrix movie. Creator vs. destroyer, revival, and the illusion of choice in a brand new context. pic.twitter.com/CbIsgOwhgJ — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections puts the no in nostalgia for me. While the chemistry between Neo and Trinity still works, it is so meta at times that winks and digs at itself quickly feel sour. Groff and NPH are winning additions in this end that should have been a beginning. #TheMatrix pic.twitter.com/ivc0eBYykr — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is two things: a giant middle finger to the state of IP-driven blockbusters and the proper MATRIX 4 we deserve. Dense, visually one-of-a-kind, heartfelt, going all in on the boldness of the sequels. No one does it like Lana Wachowski. pic.twitter.com/tC5GpNg12o — James Preston Poole (@JamesPPoole) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is too self aware of its existence. Poking fun at itself a bit too much, it's very heavy on the love story, with not a lot of showstopping action and effects, which is what the people want. Best part is Jonathan Groff but that's just life at this point. pic.twitter.com/kXd8usdV0M — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) December 17, 2021

The first act of #TheMatrixResurrections is STELLAR. Smart, funny, weird, self-referential & unexpected. Add to it wildly inventive action sequences, lofty storytelling decisions & a TON of big ideas that will fuel lots of questions. Trust me, multiple viewings will be required pic.twitter.com/q4jt0KQqft — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2021

