The Matrix Resurrections: Keanu Reeves Reveals His Reaction To Being Asked to Return, “I’m Dead”

We’re just days away from The Matrix Resurrections opening in theaters and as the eagerly anticipated fourth Matrix film nears, there are plenty of questions, particularly about two of the franchise’s main characters, Neo and Trinity. Both characters died at the end of 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions yet both appear to be alive and well in The Matrix Resurrections. It turns out that fans aren’t the only ones with questions about those returns, either. Keanu Reeves explained on a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show that he was confused about how Neo would return.

“I was at home, and I got a text from Lana Wachowski, the director and writer, and she was like, ‘What do you think about doing another Matrix film?’ And I went, ‘Oh, that sounds amazing, but I’m dead.’ And then she was like, ‘Are you?’ and I went ‘Do tell.” And she wrote a beautiful, beautiful script, a wonderful story, I think.”

While fans will have to wait until The Matrix Resurrections opens in theaters to find out exactly how that story brings Neo back into things, but Reeves has previously spoken about the story as one that continues Neo and Trinity’s romance

“When [director Lana Wachowski] approached me, she spoke about having a story to tell which centered around Neo and Trinity, and that sounded really exciting to me,” Reeves explained. “Neo’s getting a second chance at his life, and he’s getting a second chance with the person that he says is ‘the only person I ever loved.’” He previously shared with EW, “The depth of why this film got made is the sense of it being a love story between Trinity and Neo.”

“When I read the script for this movie I cried because the idea of watching these two iconic actors in these two iconic parts coming back and fighting to have their love again just wrecked me,” franchise newcomer Jonathan Groff added.

“They both are like well-oiled machinery,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas, another new cast member, shared. “Their characters, the way they speak, the way they know each other even as people – it’s just so wonderful to see their camaraderie.”

