New The Matrix Resurrections Clip Reunites Neo and Morpheus

A new clip from the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections reunites Neo and Morpheus, but it seems like Neo (Keanu Reeves) has just as many questions about Morpheus’ appearance — and whether he is real — as some fans do. In the clip, which you can check out in the video player above, Neo is confronted by a younger-looking Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and Neo immediately seems to freak out a bit, having some questions before completely starting to panic when offered a red pill — much like Morpheus (then played by Laurence Fishburne) offered him in the very first The Matrix.

Questions about both Morpheus and Neo abound as fans wait for The Matrix Resurrections to hit theaters in just over a week, largely due to both characters being dead in Matrix canon. Neo was killed in 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions while Morpheus was killed in The Matrix Online, a MMORPG game from the early 200s that’s storyline was canon to The Matrix series. The game saw Morpheus shot and killed in an alley by a masked figure known as the Assassin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s unclear exactly how The Matrix Resurrections will address Morpheus’ situation, but Abdul-Mateen has teased that there are “many rules of the Matrix” and that anything is possible.

“I play a character who’s definitely aware of the history of the Matrix [and] the history of Morpheus,” he explained. “This character is on a journey of self-discovery. There’s a lot in our story that’s about growth, defining your own path. Morpheus isn’t exempt from that.”

“Laurence already did what had to be done,” Abdul-Mateen added. “I think what the script provided was a new narrative and some new opportunities that did make room within the Matrix universe for a new Morpheus.”

“What the viewers will come to understand is that there are many rules of the Matrix,” he continued. “Age, appearance, the things we identify as real, can be manipulated in that world. The Matrix is where anything is possible.”

The Matrix Resurrections arrives on HBO Max and in theaters on December 22nd. If you haven’t signed up for HBO Max yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.