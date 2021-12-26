The Matrix Resurrections: Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Look At Five-Hour Makeup Transformation

The Matrix Resurrections was released last week, and it sees the return of original The Matrix stars, Keanu Reeves (Neo) and Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity). However, they’re not the only actors from the franchise to return. Jada Pinkett Smith played Niobe in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions and she’s back again for Resurrections, but her look in the fourth film is quite different. Pinkett Smith was aged up by 60 years for Resurrections, and she took to Instagram today to share a look at the five-hour transformation.

“The 5 hour transformation from Jada to the one and only Niobe in Matrix Resurrections✨💚✨,” Pinkett Smith wrote. You can check out her video in the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

During an interview with The View, Matrix newcomer Priyanka Chopra Jones revealed that Pinkett Smith helped ease her pandemic fears when they were making the movie.

“This was the first thing I shot after our lockdown and this was in Berlin. I was flying from Los Angeles to Berlin and after not going anywhere for six months, it was terrifying. And by way of our jobs, we are the only people on the set that have to take off our masks. I’m asthmatic, my husband [Nick Jonas] is Type 1 diabetic, it was just so terrifying,” Chopra Jones shared. “I remember crying and Jada was on the flight with me. She was just such a leader. She held my hand and she was like, ‘We are going to do this together.’ She is a boss, I love her.”

The Matrix Resurrections has been met with mixed reviews and currently has a 66% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 224 reviews and a 64% audience score after 1,000+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it “a worthy sequel fueled by nostalgia and romance. In addition to the aforementioned stars, The Matrix Resurrections also features franchise newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Ellen Hollman, and Lambert Wilson. Lana Wachowski returns to direct Resurrections, from a script she co-wrote with David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon.

The Matrix Resurrections is now playing in theatres and streaming on HBO Max. If you haven’t signed up for HBO Max yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.