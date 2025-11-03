The Most Delightful Movie Sequel of All Time Is Now on Netflix (Finally Joining the Rest of the Franchise)

Netflix’s streaming library just got a little more whimsical with the arrival of a great movie sequel, and it’s now streaming alongside the rest of the franchise. The streaming platform underwent a major update over the weekend as November 1st brought dozens of TV shows and movies to Netflix. Among the list of new arrivals to hit Netflix at the start of the month was a charming sequel film with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, finally giving subscribers the chance to binge-watch the complete film series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The movie in question is Paddington 2, and it’s now streaming on Netflix as of November 1st alongside Paddington and Paddington in Peru. Directed by Paul King and written by King and Simon Farnaby, the movie centers around the marmalade-loving bear created by Michael Bond. The film hit theaters in 2017, just three years after the original movie, and sees Paddington settling into life with the Brown family. However, things get hairy when he is framed and imprisoned for a burglary that he did not commit. Ben Whishaw voiced the beloved bear, with Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, and Hugh Grant also starring.

Why You Should Watch Paddington 2

Play video

If you liked Paddington, you’ll like Paddington 2. The movie is a solid sequel and just as great as the first and is the perfect option for family movie night because it appeals to all ages. Paddington 2 immediately draws you in with a vibrant, storybook-like visual design and keeps you watching with a delightfully weird and charming story that explores kindness, courage, and friendship. The movie manages to find the perfect balance of witty wordplay and clever jokes for adults and kid-friendly gags and great performances from the cast, including Grant’s scene-stealing performance as a villain.

The film at one point held the title of the highest-rated movie ever on Rotten Tomatoes before a single negative review dropped its “Certified Fresh” critic score from 100% to a still near-perfect 99%. With that score, Paddington 2 is still the highest-rated movie in the Paddington film series. The movie is also well-loved by the audience, with an 89% rating. Paddington 2 has even been described as the “Citizen Kane of talking bear movies” due to its high ratings and lasting impact. Even eight years after its release, Paddington 2 is still buzzed about and remains a well-loved movie and a great follow-up to Paddington.

What’s New on Netflix?

Tons of new titles are now streaming in Netflix’s library following the wave of new arrivals on November 1st. Alongside Paddington 2, family-friendly streaming options now also include The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part and Wonka. Other streaming titles include hits like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Back to the Future, Crazy Rich Asians, Elvis, The Hangover, Ocean’s 8, and Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!