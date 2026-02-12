The Most Outrageous Vampire Movie of the 2020s Is About To Leave Hulu

Vampires remain one of cinema’s most enduring figures, with a history spanning over 100 years of film and reaching as far back as the silent era. Creatures of the night have evolved from gothic monsters to romantic figures in iconic characters ranging from Dracula to Lestat de Lioncourt, Edward Cullen, and more. Fans of the vampire archetype, however, are going to want to act fast because Hulu subscribers have less than a week left to stream an outrageous 2020s vampire movie.

That film is Slayers, director K. Asher Levin’s 2022 horror comedy about a group of social media influencers lured to a billionaire’s mansion only to find themselves trapped in the lair of an evil vampire and in need of rescue from an old-school vampire hunter and an online gamer. The movie has been a part of Hulu’s streaming library for a while now, but that is about to change on February 18th when it departs the platform. This gives subscribers just six more days to stream it.

Slayers Is a Campy Vampire Entry That Nails the “So Bad It’s Good” Vibe

Play video

We’ll be honest with you – Slayers is far from a top-tier vampire movie. In fact, the 2022 entry only secured pretty abysmal critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes of just 22% and 10%, and critics panned it as a “pitiful” movie that “doesn’t do anything new.” But that doesn’t mean that Slayers isn’t worth watching at least once. The movie fits solidly into the “so bad it’s good” category of films, the ones that are pure turn-your-brain-off entertainment and a guilty pleasure for fans of intentionally trashy B-movies.

If you head into Slayers with low expectations and a willingness to embrace its ridiculous nature as a self-aware, chaotic, and over-the-top experience, you’ll likely have a great time. The movie is campy and chaotic from the start with an outrageous premise that stacks influencers, a superstar, a Gen-Z gamer, and a vampire hunter in a face-off against ancient, wealthy vampires to become a gory romp that plays with over-the-top vampire tropes and other horror tropes. The film is packed with rapid-fire visual effects, pop culture references, intense, bloody horror, and aggressive social commentary on influencer culture, and it even offers some chaotic, video-game-like visuals, including a visible on-screen kill count. Slayers even features a pretty great cast with Thomas Jane and Abigail Breslin.

Where to Stream Slayers After It Leaves Hulu?

If you miss Slayers on Hulu, you thankfully won’t be completely out of luck. The movie currently does not stream outside of the Disney-backed platform (it is available on Disney+, but only with a Hulu bundled subscription), but in the constantly shifting landscape of streaming, it’s about to reappear on a different platform. After its February 18th Hulu removal, Slayers will move to Tubi. The film is currently tagged in the free streamer’s library with a February 18th arrival date.

