The Most Underappreciated Animated Movie of the 2010s Finally Returns To Streaming on Netflix

After being absent from streaming, a 2010s animated masterpiece overshadowed by other gems of the era, like Inside Out and Frozen, just joined Netflix. While Disney+ is the undisputed king of animation, Netflix offers a pretty solid catalog featuring everything from KPop Demon Hunters to How to Train Your Dragon. That lineup just grew with the arrival of a severely underappreciated animated movie that subscribers shouldn’t sleep on.

Netflix subscribers can now stream The Lego Movie. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s 2014 overlooked animated masterpiece was missing from streaming for some time but returned when it joined Netflix on March 1st. The movie brings one of the most popular and recognizable toy brands in the world to life on the big screen with a story about an ordinary, rule-following Lego construction worker who is mistakenly identified as the prophesied “Special” and unexpectedly pulled into an urgent quest to thwart an evil tyrant from freezing the universe with glue.

The Lego Movie Is One of the Best Animated Films of the 2010s

It’s really a shame that The Lego Movie has been slept on, because it is without a doubt one of the better animated films to come out of the 2010s. If you have any doubts, just take a look at the movie’s overall consensus. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Lego Movie holds a near-perfect 96% critic score, putting it at No. 1 on the site’s list of best-reviewed animated films of 2014, and an 87% audience score. The film also scored an 83 out of 100 on Metacritic.

So what makes The Lego Movie so good and absolutely worth watching? While the movie easily could have landed as a 100-minute advertisement for Lego products, it absolutely defied expectations with a story that, beyond the fun, chaotic adventure, is a genuinely heartfelt narrative about the relationship between parents and children that resonates with both children and adults and provides a strong message about the importance of creativity. The Lego Movie also features no shortage of rapid-fire jokes that keep you laughing and cross-generational pop culture references that are fun to catch. We also can’t talk about the film without mentioning the animation, The Lego Movie using a unique, frantic CGI style that perfectly simulates stop-motion and captures the feel of playing with actual Lego bricks.

