Save 20% on The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally T-Shirt Dress and Makeup Brush Set

Halloween is just around the corner, but we wouldn’t blame you for using Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally t-shirt dress and Deadly Night Shade makeup set year round. Plus, Hot Topic has both of them on sale at the moment for 20% off, bringing the prices down to only $23.92. Grab the dress here (sizes XS to 2X) and the makeup brush set here while they last.

If the wildly popular Worm’s Wort Soup trinket box set that Hot Topic released earlier this month is any indicator, the dress and the makeup set will sell out quickly. The same is true for the Dapper Jack Skellington Diamond Collection Funko Pop figure, which was released recently as a Hot Topic exclusive. Keep in mind that shipping is free on orders over $60.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, if you’re a fan of Disney‘s cult classic 1993 film Hocus Pocus, you have a decision to make. One option would be to go full-on with a Sanderson Sisters costume, another would be to go with this new Disney Parks Hocus Pocus halter top dress and Loungefly Spellbook clutch combo.

You can order the dress right here for $128 in sizes XS to Plus 3X. Features include Sanderson Sisters screen art with an allover pattern, “Tonight we fly” embroidery on the back, and side seam pockets (a similar Disney Villains dress is also available). The Spellbook clutch is available here for $65 and features a removable strap, six card slots, and enough space for the basics. Again, both of these items were created for Disney Parks, so this is an opportunity to grab them without booking a flight and buying a ticket. Note that shipping is free on orders of $75 or more when you use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.