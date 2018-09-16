‘The Predator’ Opens to $24 Million at the Box Office

The Predator may not be as deadly at the box office at 20th Century Fox hoped it was. Though the new film will come in first place in its opening weekend, its three-day total is most likely not what the studio had hoped.

The Predator earned $10.4 million on Friday and is now expected to earn $24 million over the weekend. The Predator was made with a budget of $88 million. That means the film has an uphill battle towards profitability.

The Predator will need a strong overseas showing to make up for the weak opening weekend. The film opened internationally to $30.7 million, bringing its worldwide total to $54.7 million.

The Predator‘s lukewarm opening weekend means that 2010’s Predators remains the franchise’s biggest opening weekend with $24.7 million.

The Predator is the fourth installment of the science fiction franchise, not counting the Alien vs. Predator crossover films. It is directed by Shane Black and stars Olivia Munn, Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan Michael Key, and Sterling K. Brown. The film revolves around a group of soldiers with PTSD in the American suburbs who are forced to mount a defense against the Ultimate Predator when the hunter-species returns to Earth.

The film has been poorly received by critics and early audiences. The Predator has just a 34 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a C+ CinemaScore.

The Predator also received some bad press ahead of its release when news broke Black had hired a registered sex offender for a part in a scene that has been removed from the film’s theatrical release. It is unclear what if any effect the news had on The Predator‘s box office performance.

Have you seen The Predator? What did you think?

Keep reading to see all of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend.

1. The Predator

Opening Weekend

Friday: $10.4 million

Weekend: $24 million

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can prevent the end of the human race.

The film stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Thomas Jane, Alfie Allen and Sterling K. Brown. The film is directed by Shane Black.

2. The Nun

Week Two

Friday: $5.9 million

Weekend: $18.4 million

Total: $85.2 million

When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together, they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun.

The Nun is directed by Corin Hardy and written by Gary Dauberman, based on a story by Dauberman and James Wan. The film stars Demián Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, and Jonas Bloquet.

3. A Simple Favor

Opening Weekend

Friday: $5.9 million

Weekend: $16 million

A Simple Favor, directed by Paul Feig, centers around Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily’s (Blake Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town.

Based on Darcey Bell’s 2017 novel of the same name, the film also stars Henry Golding and Andrew Rannells.

4. White Boy Rick

Opening Weekend

Friday: $3.4 million

Weekend: $9.1 million

Rick Wershe is a single father who’s struggling to raise two teenagers during the height of the crack epidemic in 1980s Detroit. Wershe sells guns illegally to make ends meet but soon attracts attention from the FBI. Federal agents convince his son, Rick Jr., to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself.

Based on a true story, White Boy Rick is directed by Yann Demange and written by Andy Weiss, Logan Miller, and Noah Miller. The film star Richie Merritt, Matthew McConaughey, Bel Powley, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Brian Tyree Henry, Rory Cochrane, RJ Cyler, Jonathan Majors, Eddie Marsan, Bruce Dern, and Piper Laurie.

5. Crazy Rich Asians

Week Five

Friday: $2.5 million

Weekend: $8.7 million

Total: $149.6 million

Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. Thrust into the spotlight, Rachel must now contend with jealous socialites, quirky relatives and something far, far worse — Nick’s disapproving mother.

Crazy Rich Asians is adapted from the novel written by Kevin Kwan. The film is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Nico Santos, Lisa Lu, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh.

6. Peppermint

Week Two

Friday: $1.7 million

Weekend: $6 million

Total: $24.1 million

Riley North awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley sets out to transform herself from citizen to urban guerrilla. Channeling frustration into motivation, the young widow spends years in hiding — honing her mind, body and spirit to become an unstoppable force. Eluding the underworld, the police and the FBI, Riley embarks on a deadly quest to deliver her own personal brand of punishment.

Peppermint is directed by Pierre. The film stars Jennifer Garner, John Ortiz, John Gallagher Jr., Juan Pablo Raba, and Tyson Ritter,

7. The Meg

Week Six

Friday: $1 million

Weekend: $4.3 million

Total: $137.5 million

A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, rescue diver Jonas Taylor must save the crew and the ocean itself from an unimaginable threat — a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark known as the Megalodon.

The Meg is directed by Jon Turteltaub from a screenplay by Dean Georgaris, Jon Hoeber, and Erich Hoeber, based on the book Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror by Steve Alten. The film stars Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Winston Chao, and Cliff Curtis.

8. Searching

Week Four

Friday: $982,000

Weekend: $3.2 million

Total: $19.6 million

After David Kim (John Cho)’s 16-year-old daughter goes missing, a local investigation is opened and a detective is assigned to the case. But 37 hours later and without a single lead, David decides to search the one place no one has looked yet, where all secrets are kept today: his daughter’s laptop. In a hyper-modern thriller told via the technology devices we use every day to communicate, David must trace his daughter’s digital footprints before she disappears forever.

Searching is directed by Aneesh Chaganty from a script by Chaganty and Sev Ohanian. The film stars John Cho and Debra Messing.

9. Unbroken: Path to Redemption

Opening Weekend

Friday: $817,000

Weekend: $2.38 million

Haunted by nightmares of his horrific experiences, World War II hero Louis Zamperini meets Cynthia Applewhite, a young woman who becomes his wife. Zamperini’s personal demons soon threaten to destroy his marriage — until he hears the stirring words of the Rev. Billy Graham in 1949. Embracing his newfound Christian faith, Louis starts to turn his life around by learning to forgive his former oppressors and spreading the message of peace and love.

The film stars Samuel Hunt as Zamperini, Merritt Patterson, Vincenzo Amato, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Bobby Campo, Bob Gunton, Maddalena Ischiale, David Sakurai and Gary Cole, and is directed by Harold Cronk.

10. Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Week Eight

Friday: $610,000

Weekend: $2.33 million

Total: $216.1 million

Ethan Hunt and the IMF team join forces with CIA assassin August Walker to prevent a disaster of epic proportions. Arms dealer John Lark and a group of terrorists known as the Apostles plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack on the Vatican, Jerusalem and Mecca, Saudi Arabia. When the weapons go missing, Ethan and his crew find themselves in a desperate race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout stars Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby.