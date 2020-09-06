The Princess Bride Cast to Reunite for New Script Read

✖

2020 has been the year of exciting The Princess Bride content. While the idea of a legit remake hasn't thrilled fans, the recent "at home" remake was a star-studded delight. Taika Waititi, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Jack Black, Common, Tiffany Haddish, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner, Zazie Beetz, Beanie Feldstein, Chris Pine, and Jon Hamm were just some of the big names to take part in the super fun recreation. Well, now fans of the movie will get to see the original cast reunite for a new script read. According to Deadline, the 1987 cast is virtually reuniting as a fundraiser for the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

"Cary Elwes [Westley], Robin Wright [Princess Buttercup], Carol Kane [Valerie], Chris Sarandon [Prince Humperdinck], Mandy Patinkin [Inigo Montoya], Wallace Shawn [Vizzini], and Billy Crystal [Miracle Max] will participate, along with director Rob Reiner and Patton Oswalt moderating a Q&A afterward. The live-streamed event will be held at 4 p.m. PT on September 13,” Deadline writes. "The event will raise money for the state party, with a signup and donation required to view but no minimum."

The list of names does not include everyone from the cast, including Christopher Guest (Count Rugen) and Fred Savage (The Grandson). It’s unclear who will be reading for the roles of cast members who have since passed like Andre the Giant (Fezzik) and Peter Falk (The Grandfather).

Elwes recently teased the event on Twitter:

Something very cool coming soon... ⚔️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HVqzY2NrLt — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 4, 2020

"If America is going to have a real chance at healing we must get rid of Trump. And that is only possible if we win Wisconsin. I am thrilled to be part of this very rare reunion of my colleagues from The Princess Bride as a way to increase awareness and garner resources for the state that will determine the fate of America," Elwes said in a statement.

"The 2020 election is just like The Princess Bride: giants, monsters, chases, escapes, miracles," Ben Wikler, the chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, added. "We’re thrilled that some of the world’s greatest stars are joining us to relive the magic of my favorite movie in the world and help us safely navigate the fire swamp of Wisconsin politics."

The Princess Bride is currently streaming on Disney+.