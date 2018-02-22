‘The Princess Bride’ Joins the Funko Pop Family

On Friday, Funko unveiled and epic and exhausting collection of new Pop figures for Toy Fair, which included a ton of Disney characters, a new wave from Stephen King’s IT, the first Smallville line, and some hilarious figures for Deadpool 2. There were also some surprising additions like Mr. Rogers and some highly inappropriate characters from SNL. However, we would be remiss if we didn’t single out the very first Pops based on The Princess Bride.

The first wave of The Princess Bride Funko Pop figures includes Inigo Montoya, Westley and Buttercup. The Westley figure also comes with a Man in Black masked chase figure that’s a 1-in-6 rarity. You can pre-order all of the figures in The Princess Bride Pop lineup right here. We love everything about this collection, except for one thing…

Where are the rest of the characters?

Indeed, the first wave of Princess Bride Pops is far too small for a film of this caliber. On the plus side, we probably won’t have to wait long to add Fezzik, Miracle Max and Valerie, Vizzini, and more to this collection. I want the Man in Black figure and Vizzini next to each other, engaged in an eternal battle of wits.

If you're interested in checking out everything that Funko announced for Toy Fair, head on over to our master Funko list. It contains links to pre-order all of the new figures.

