The Ritual Trailer: Al Pacino & Dan Stevens Try to Save A Soul

XYZ Films has unveiled the first official trailer for the upcoming exorcism horror film The Ritual, starring Al Pacino and Dan Stevens as two priests battling to save a woman from demonic possession. Set for theatrical release in June, the film dramatizes “the most infamous exorcism in American history, the 1928 case of Emma Schmidt. The chilling trailer showcases Pacino as the experienced exorcist Father Theophilus Riesinger alongside Stevens as Father Joseph Steiger, a priest questioning his faith, as they undertake a dangerous 72-hour exorcism ritual in a secluded convent in Earling, Iowa. With ominous visuals of supernatural phenomena and body contortions performed by Abigail Cowen as the possessed Emma Schmidt, the trailer establishes a tone of escalating dread while emphasizing the priests’ determination to battle against demonic forces. It’s no wonder The Ritual is one of the most anticipated horror movies of 2025.

ComicBook.com

“The Devil will do whatever it takes to foil our plans. We must be resolute… and hold back the darkness,” warns Pacino’s character in the trailer’s voiceover, setting up the film’s central conflict. The footage reveals glimpses of the convent where the exorcism takes place, showing religious imagery corrupted by malevolent forces and the increasingly harrowing physical transformation of Emma Schmidt under demonic influence. Finally, the teaser suggests a narrative that explores both the supernatural elements of possession and the psychological toll on all involved, particularly focusing on the contrasting approaches of the two priests: one a veteran exorcist with a controversial past and the other facing a crisis of faith when confronted with undeniable evil.

Directed by David Midell, who co-wrote the screenplay with Enrico Natale, The Ritual appears to be taking a historically grounded approach to the exorcism subgenre while delivering intense horror sequences. The film’s supporting cast includes Ashley Greene, Maria Camila Giraldo, Meadow Williams, Patrick Fabian, and Patricia Heaton, though their specific roles remain undisclosed in the promotional materials. XYZ Films’ marketing emphasizes the “based on a true story” aspect, with the promotional website theritualmovie.com offering research materials about the historical case that inspired the film.

The True Story Behind Al Pacino’s The Ritual

The historical case depicted in The Ritual revolves around Emma Schmidt, a woman whose exorcism became one of American history’s most thoroughly documented cases of supposed demonic influence. Born in 1882, Schmidt began experiencing symptoms considered consistent with possession during her adolescence, including violent reactions to religious objects and unexplainable afflictions. After years of unsuccessful medical and psychiatric treatments, 46-year-old Schmidt was brought to Earling, Iowa, in 1928 for what would become a months-long ordeal culminating in a marathon 72-hour exorcism.

The real Father Theophilus Riesinger, portrayed by Pacino in the film, was a Capuchin friar born as Francis Xavier Riesinger in Germany in 1868 before immigrating to America. Having previously performed exorcisms, Riesinger was specifically requested by the Bishop of Des Moines to handle Schmidt’s case due to his experience. Father Joseph Steiger, played by Stevens, was the parish priest at St. Joseph’s Church in Earling who permitted the ritual to be performed at a nearby Franciscan convent for privacy.

According to historical accounts, the exorcism was extraordinarily challenging, with witnesses reporting disturbing phenomena, including violent convulsions, speaking in unknown languages, and extreme physical reactions that tested the faith of everyone present. After multiple sessions spanning several months, the exorcism concluded on December 23, 1928, when Schmidt was finally freed from her alleged possession. The case gained significant attention after being documented in a pamphlet titled “Begone Satan” by Reverend Carl Vogl, which was later translated into English in 1935. The case achieved even broader recognition when Time magazine published an article about it in February 1936.

The production of The Ritual marks a significant return to religious horror for Pacino, who famously played Satan himself in the 1997 thriller The Devil’s Advocate opposite Keanu Reeves. The 84-year-old Academy Award winner’s participation lends considerable gravitas to the project, especially in the exorcism subgenre, which has seen numerous entries since the benchmark The Exorcist in 1973. For Dan Stevens, the role continues his versatile career trajectory following mainstream success in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and critical acclaim for smaller projects. The film’s exploration of faith and doubt through Stevens’ character offers potential depth beyond typical horror fare, suggesting The Ritual might balance supernatural scares with substantive character development.

The Ritual begins in theaters on June 6th.

