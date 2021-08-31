The Rock's Doppelganger Speaks Out After Going Viral

✖

The Rock’s doppelgänger actually spoke out since getting the spotlight on social media this week. Morgan County Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields say down with Alabama.com to talk about the entire spectacle. The Great One himself caught wind of the police officer on Twitter and thanked him for the job he’s done. For Fields, he’s just happy to have people smiling at his looks. The policeman has drawn comparisons between The Rock and Vin Diesel. So, the joke is absolutely not lost on him at all. Once things hit social media, it’s hard to get the torrent of attention to die down. This would definitely qualify for Fields as he doesn’t exactly mind the extra fervor as long as people remember he’s a real person. Check out what he had to say down below.

Oh shit! Wow.

Guy on the left is way cooler.

Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em 😂😈👊🏾🥃 #ericfields https://t.co/G38tOr68cW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021

“I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child,” Fields said. “I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess.”

“I don’t want to disappoint anybody,” Fields explained. “I walk up one day and at a different angle, I don’t know. It’s flattering, but it’s also a little nerve-racking as far as what others expect I guess… I just plan on being me. I’ll cut up. I’m a big cut-up. If it comes up and somebody says that, I’ll play along. I really couldn’t be anybody but me. I’m just glad I could be part of someone’s happiness and laughter.”

“The blessing was really for me because he had a spirit that was just such a great person to meet.,” he added. “He’s the real celebrity. Everybody knew him and loved him. It was a blessing to me. I go trying to bless someone else, and I come out with the blessing of meeting him. I wish the actual Rock could meet this kid. He’s the hometown hero.”

On Facebook, the sheriff’s office had to draw some attention to the entire situation, “This gentlemen recently ran into Sgt. Mason and informed him he wanted to meet our Deputy that people say looks like “The Rock”. Sgt. Mason passed that along and Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Wal-mart to see him. Tyler is one of their many hardworkers and it was great to meet him and some of his coworkers!”

