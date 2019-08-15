The Rock Shares His History With Hobbs & Shaw Producer Hiram Garcia

Behind many great The Rock films is a producer named Hiram Garcia, the President of Dwayne Johnson‘s production company, Seven Bucks Productions. Garcia has been working with Johnson for a long time, with his first producer credit appearing on Journey 2: The Mysterious Island back in 2012. However, the men have worked together since long before that. The Rock recently took to Instagram to honor Garcia’s new feature in Variety and celebrate their long relationship.

“A massive #BillionDollarProducer congrats to our President of @sevenbucksprod, @hhgarcia41 for this outstanding recognition from @variety. I’ve known Hiram since I was 18yrs old and he started off as my assistant when we first broke into Hollywood together, filming THE SCORPION KING. From that day, he’s never stopped working relentlessly hard, paying his dues to learn every facet of the business from the ground up and has helped shape the foundation, values and ethos of what’s now known as Seven Bucks Companies. He’s become a true force, outstanding company leader who’s universally respected and admired and TRULY embodies the Seven Bucks principle of always putting the audience first. Congrats H on this historic milestone. Still much work to be done – onward, brother,” Johnson wrote.

“Thank you brotha @therock! We’ve come a long way and are so blessed to be in this game with such an incredible team! Much more to do! Here we go!! #DreamTeam,” Garcia replied.

Garcia has produced many of The Rock’s project, most recently Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Their next big films together will be Jumanji: The Next Level, Jungle Cruise, Red Notice, and DC’s Black Adam. You can check out Garcia’s full filmography here.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is now playing in theaters everywhere.