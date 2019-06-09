The Rock Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Video of Hobbs & Shaw

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw finally hits theaters this summer, and the film’s star has been treating fans to fun behind-the-scenes content on social media. Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock took to Instagram today to share a video of himself kicking ass, and shared the details of a disturbing moment that was cut from the film.

“A lil’ behind the scenes taste of the HOBBS & SHAW savagery that takes place in SAMOA. This bludgeoning will be in the film, but unfortunately the scene where I bite the bad guy’s eye out and spit it on the dirt didn’t make it. MPAA ratings board forbid us to show it because it was too violent. True story. Plus, anytime you see a Samoan in a fight wearing their Lava Lava (traditional fabric I’m wearing around my waist) you know the other person is getting f***ed up,” he wrote. “Much love and respect to my stuntman brother who commits with no pads, takes my spine buster and smacks his head on the earth like a f***ing champ.”

As you can see, the video shows The Rock picking up a dude and slamming him back down with ease. The strength this man has!

Many fans commented on the video, clearly enjoying getting to see Johnson kick butt and take names.

“Thought you were about to drop the people’s elbow right there,” @powerfuljoerogan wrote.

“Seriously how much do you guys go through to make the actions real like!!! That boy landed on his real back his real spine his real neck his real head on the real actual ground. Love y’all for these,” @gioiellipapi added.

“This is dope man! Can’t wait to see it,” @@richard_duchon replied.

Johnson also recently posted a video of himself answering questions at a screening of the movie. He shared that the Samoa scenes are his favorite, because it “showcases” his culture. “It was deeply personal form me,” he explained.

In addition to Johnson, Hobbs & Shaw is set to star Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan. The film is being directed by David Leitch, who also helmed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will hit theaters on August 2nd.