The Room’s Tommy Wiseau On His Fantastic Four Aspirations

Later today, The Room comes to theaters by way of a Rifftrax Live performance through Fathom Events.

The film, directed by Tommy Wiseau, shot to Internet infamy shortly after it was released and has become one of the most iconic so-bad-it’s-good movies of the last 15 years.

It’s so notorious, in fact, that there’s a film coming out called The Disaster Artist, in which James Franco will play Wiseau himself in a dramatization of the movie’s production.

So, with a notorious bomb under his belt, what does Tommy Wiseau want to do next?

Direct a Fantastic Four movie, of course.

“I actually saw [Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four] in theaters, and I noticed that I could do a better job, even though I don’t want ot be self-centered,” Wiseau told ComicBook.com.

The last Fantastic Four was one of last years’ biggest critical and commercial disappointments, and word has it Fox has scrubbed plans for future sequels from their development slate at this point.