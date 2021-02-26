The Russo Brothers Share Photos From Cherry’s Virtual Premiere

✖

Cherry, the new movie starring Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, is officially out in theatres. The film was helmed by Joe and Anthony Russos, the directors behind huge Marvel movies such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The directing duo has been extra active on social media lately, sharing lots of interesting facts about their films, many of which happen to be family affairs. Cherry is no exception as it was co-written by their sister, Angela Russo-Otstot. In a recent post, the Russos took to Instagram to share a look at Cherry's virtual premiere, which featured friends and family all across the country.

"Premieres look a little different right now, but that didn’t stop us from sharing the special experience with our nearest and dearest. From coast to coast we were able to celebrate with Russo family and friends, some of whom have been supporting us since Pieces. Much love to all! #Cherry," the brothers wrote. You can check out their collage of photos below:

Unfortunately, Cherry has not been met with the kindest reviews this week. Currently, the movie stands at an underwhelming 38% after 95 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it appears audiences are being more forgiving as the movie currently has an 81% audience score. This is probably due to Holland's performance, which has received praise from even the harshest reviews. We expected as much from Holland, especially after the kind words spoken by the Russos.

"I think it's an Oscar-worthy performance," Joe Russo said of Holland in a previous interview. "I think [Tom Holland] is absolutely amazing in it. He gives a gut-wrenching performance. What he does to himself emotionally and physically is unbelievable. We haven't seen an actor in a role like this in a while. The movie spans a decade, complemented by an epic performance. And one that I certainly hope will be in the Oscar conversation."

Cherry was adapted from the book of the same name by Nico Walker and follows "an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder" who "becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt." Holland stars in the film as Walker and he's joined in the cast by Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Kelli Berglund, Thomas Lennon, Adam Long, Jeff Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini, and Pooch Hall.

Cherry is now playing in theatres and will be available to watch on Apple TV+ on March 12th.