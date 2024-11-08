Terminator 40th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Is Back In Stock

James Cameron’s iconic 1984 action movie the Terminator starring Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, and that means new Blu-rays are on the way. Specifically, a standard 4K Blu-ray and a Limited Edition Steelbook 4K Blu-ray are set to drop on November 19th, and the latter includes some really fantastic cover art. First announced back in August, pre-orders for the Steelbook edition sold out quickly, but they are back in stock now with the release date right around the corner. UPDATE: Sold out once again. However, there’s a good chance that a restock will happen on or slightly ahead of the November 19th release date. Keep tabs on the links below.

ORIGINAL: At the time of writing, the Steelbook edition is available to pre-order here on GRUV for $29.99 (try using the code SIGNUP20 for a 20% discount). They may also return here on Amazon and here at Walmart on or around November 19th, though there’s no telling how many more copies Warner Bros. is planning to make. The standard 4K Blu-ray is available to pre-order here at GRUV and here on Amazon as well. Details about specs and special features can be found below.

The Terminator 40th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Steelbook

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Creating The Terminator: Visual Effects and Music

The Terminator: Closer to the Real Thing

Unstoppable Force: The Legacy of The Terminator

Seven Deleted Scenes

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature



Terminator’s Iconic “I’ll Be Back” Line

In a recent Arnold Schwarzenegger documentary on Netflix, the actor and James Cameron revealed that they had differing opinions about what the Terminator should say in his big moment. Schwarzenegger wasn’t a fan of what was in the script.

“Sometime in the middle of the shoot, we’re doing this police station scene. The line is, ‘I’ll come back.’ It wasn’t meant to be like a big moment at all,” said Cameron. “It was literally meant to be, on its face, ‘No problem, I’ll come back.’ For some reason, Arnold didn’t say, ‘I’ll come back.’ I said, ‘Well, just say I’ll be back. Keep it simple.’”

Schwarzenegger then explained that he felt something like “I’ll be back” wouldn’t make sense for his character because he’s a robot. He felt that “I will be back” would be more robotic and closer to what the character would say.

“And he says, ‘Are you the writer?’” Schwarzenegger said. “And I said, ‘No.’ And he said, ‘Well don’t tell me how to f—ing write.’”

Of course, Cameron was right all along, as that line continues to be one of the most quoted movie lines in film history.