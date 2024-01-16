It's time to Zodiac up. Paramount+ has released the official trailer for The Tiger's Apprentice, the animated adaptation of author Laurence Yep's 2003 children's book of the same name. The action-adventure film (streaming Feb. 2) features a cast that includes Henry Golding (Snake Eyes) as the magical talking tiger Mr. Hu, Brandon Soo Hoo (Mech Cadets) as his Guardian apprentice, Lucy Liu (Shazam! Fury of the Gods) as the ancient Empress Nü Kua, Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as the Chinese Dragon Mistral, and Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery) as the serpent-like villainess Loo.

Watch the new Tiger's Apprentice trailer below.

The Tiger's Apprentice follows Chinese-American teenager Tom Lee (Soo Hoo), whose life changes forever when he discovers he is part of a long lineage of magical protectors known as the Guardians. With guidance from a mythical tiger named Hu (Golding), Tom trains to take on Loo (Yeoh), a force that is as powerful as a Guardian but with evil intentions to use magic to destroy humanity.

To have a fighting chance against Loo, Tom must reunite all twelve Zodiac animal warriors and master his own newly discovered powers. Alongside Golding, Soo Hoo, Liu, Oh and Yeoh, the Tiger's Apprentice movie features the voices of Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) as Sidney the Rat, Leah Lewis (Elemental) as Rav, Kheng Hua Tan (Crazy Rich Asians) as Mrs. Lee, Deborah S. Craig (Meet Cute) as Pig, Jo Koy (The Monkey King) as Rooster, Greta Lee (Past Lives), Diana Lee Inosanto (The Mandalorian), Patrick Gallagher (Night at the Museum) as Dog, Poppy Liu (The Afterparty) as Snake, and Sherry Cola (Joy Ride) as the mischevious monkey Naomi.

Paul Watling, who served as head of story on 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, co-directs with Yong Duk Jhun, a medium veteran whose animated credits include Kung Fu Panda, The Croods, and Trolls. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi) wrote the movie with comic book writer and screenwriter Christopher Yost (Thor: Ragnarok, Paramount+'s Secret Headquarters).

The Tiger's Apprentice is streaming exclusively on Paramount+ on February 2 in the U.S. and February 3 in the UK (release dates in additional international Paramount+ markets are TBA).