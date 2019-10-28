The Warriors Funko Pops Come Out to Play

Funko recently unveiled a wave of Pop figures based on the 1979 film The Warriors, which follows the journey of a New York City gang. Even if you aren’t familiar with the film, you’re probably aware of Luther’s famous “Warriors, come out to play-ay” quote with the finger bottle clacking. There’s a Funko Pop of that moment now. In fact, the Luther Pop is part of a wave of The Warriors releases that includes several gang leaders.

The full wave includes The Warrior’s leader Swan, warlord and former Main Lieutenant Cochise, Warlord of the Rogues Luther, and the Punks leader Vance. All four of these figures are available to pre-order here with shipping slated for January. Note that this wave follows a Baseball Fury Pop figure that was released as a New York Comic Con exclusive earlier this year. That figure can still be acquired here on eBay.

In other Funko Pop Movies news, Funko and Hot Topic recently teamed up to add the Marty McFly in his ’50s cowboy outfit from Back to the Future Part III to their Pop figure lineup. The detail is pretty fantastic on this one – note the atom symbols, the belt buckle design, and the cowboy boots / sneakers.

Funko’s Back to the Future Marty McFly (Cowboy) Pop is a Hot Topic exclusive that you can order right here while it lasts. If it sells out, you’ll be able to find it here on eBay.

