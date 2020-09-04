The Wolverine Is Now Streaming on Disney+

✖

Friday is a big day for Disney+, and not just because it's the debut of the live-action Mualn remake. Yes, most of the attention this weekend will be on Mulan, but that's far from the only thing being added to the streaming service. In addition to Mulan, Friday marked the arrival of yet another X-Men movie on Disney+, as the former Fox franchise continues to make its way to the streaming service. This week, James Mangold's The Wolverine has made its Disney debut.

The Wolverine marks the third live-action X-Men movie on Disney+, following in the footsteps of X-Men, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and X-Men: Apocalypse. At this rate, it seems like the rest of the franchise will join this quartet in the future, but there's no telling when their current streaming contracts will make a Disney+ release possible.

Unfortunately for fans of the Wolverine character, his most popular movie likely won't ever become available on Disney+. Logan, which was also directed by Mangold, is considered by many to be the crown jewel of the X-Men franchise. It is, however, rated R, which will prevent it from joining the family friendly streaming service. The same goes for the Deadpool films.

In addition to Mulan and The Wolverine, there are a few other new additions that have just made their way to Disney+. You can check out the full list of Friday's new arrivals below.

Ancient China from Above (s1)

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Never Been Kissed

Strange Magic

Trick or Treat

The Wolverine

Mulan - (Premier Access purchase for $29.99)

Earth to Ned - Original Series Premiere

One Day at Disney - "Alice Taylor: Studiolab"

Muppets Now - "Socialized" (Season Finale)

Pixar in Real Life - "Coco: Abuelita Says No Music"

Weird But True - "Germs"

Quite a few folks will be happy to see the entire Mighty Ducks franchise finally streaming on Disney+. The first film made its way to the service earlier in the summer, but the other two have been stuck on HBO.

