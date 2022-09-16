The Woman King To Win Opening Weekend at the Box Office

Boosted by strong test scores and an A+ CinemaScore, the Viola Davis-led The Woman King will take the top spot at the box office in its opening weekend. The Woman King, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, earned $6.8 million on Friday, including $1.7 million in preview day screenings on its way to an opening weekend box office total of $18 million. On the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, The Woman King boasts a 94% positive Certified Fresh score. The critical consensus reads, "All hail Viola Davis! The Woman King rules." The film also stars Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and John Boyega. The Woman King takes place in the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1820s. Davis plays Gen. Nanisca, the leader of an all-female group of warriors who defend the kingdom. As a new threat approaches, she must train the next generation of Dahomey's defenders. "I've never had a role like this before. It's transformative," Davis told Vanity Fair of playing Nanisca in The Woman King. "And to be a producer on it, and to know that I had a hand in bringing it to fruition.... I knew what it would mean to us as Black people. Something that has never been done before. And what it would mean for Black women sitting in that movie theater. The responsibility is really high." There are plenty of newcomers at the box office this weekend, hot out of the Toronto Internation Film Festival. The horror movie Barbarian, which opened in the top spot last weekend, clings to second place. A24's latest film, Pearl, lands in third place in its opening weekend. See How They Run opens in fourth place. Bullet Train rounds out the top five. The David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream lands in 10th place in its first weekend. The complete list of the top 10 films at the box office follows.

1. The Woman King (Photo: Sony Pictures) Opening Weekend

Total: $18 million In the 1800s, a group of all-female warriors protects the African kingdom of Dahomey with skills and fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Faced with a new threat, Gen. Nanisca trains the next generation of recruits to fight against a foreign enemy that's determined to destroy their way of life. Gina Prince-Bythewood directed The Woman King from a screenplay by Dana Stevens, based on a story she wrote with Maria Bello. The film stars Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and John Boyega.

2. Barbarian (Photo: 20th Century Studios) Week Two

Weekend: $6.5 million

A young woman discovers the rental home she booked is already occupied by a stranger. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the night but soon discovers there's a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. Zach Cregger wrote and directed Barbarian. It stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long.

3. Pearl (Photo: A24 Films) Opening Weekend

Total: $3.2 million

Trapped on her family's isolated farm, Pearl must tend to her ailing father under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother. Hoping for a more glamorous life, Pearl's ambitions, temptations, and repressions all collide to horrific effect. Ti West directed Pearl, which is a prequel to his previous film, X, secretly shooting the films back-to-back. West also co-wrote the screenplay with star Mia Goth, who reprises her role as the title character that she originated in X. David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland, and Emma Jenkins-Purro also star.

4. See How They Run (Photo: Searchlight Pictures) Opening Weekend

Total: $2.7 million In 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When a world-weary inspector and an eager rookie constable take on the case, they find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid world of underground theater, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril. Tom George directed See How They Run form a screenplay written by Mark Chappell. The film stars Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody, Ruth Wilson, Reece Shearsmith, Harris Dickinson, and David Oyelowo.

5. Bullet Train (Photo: Sony Pictures) Week Seven

Weekend: $2.63 million

$2.63 million Total: $96.5 million

Ladybug is an unlucky assassin who's determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs has gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans as his latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe -- all with connected yet conflicting objectives -- on the world's fastest train. David Leitch directed Bullet Train from a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, based on the novel by Kōtarō Isaka. The movie stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, and Sandra Bullock.

6. Top Gun: Maverick (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Week 17

Weekend: $2.26 million

$2.26 million Total: $709 million

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. Joseph Kosinski directs Top Gun: Maverick from a screenplay written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie. The film stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

7. DC League of Super-Pets (Photo: Warner Bros.) Week Eight

Weekend: $2.26 million

$2.26 million Total: $87.9 million

Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission. Jared Stern directed DC League of Super-Pets and co-wrote the story with John Whittington. The movie's voices cast includes Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, and Keanu Reeves.

8. The Invitation (Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment) Week Two

Weekend: $1.75 million

After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie takes a DNA test and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, Evie's at first seduced by the sexy aristocratic host. However, she's soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets about her family history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity. Jessica M. Thompson directed The Invitation. Blair Butler wrote the film, inspired by Bram Stoker's novel Dracula. Nathalie Emmanuel and Thomas Doherty star.

9. Minions: The Rise of Gru (Photo: Universal Pictures) Week 12

Weekend: $1.38 million

$1.38 million Total: $364.1 million

In the 1970s, young Gru tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader -- the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails. Luckily, he finds an unlikely source for guidance -- Wild Knuckles himself -- and soon discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. Kyle Balda directed Minions: The Rise of Gru. The film's voice cast includes Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, and Alan Arkin.