The Old Guard Director Wanted to Make an Edgier Marvel Movie With Silver & Black

The Old Guard’s director wanted to make an edgier Marvel movie with Silver and Black. Gina Prince Bythewood is the woman behind the massive Netflix hit. She talked to IndieWire about her plans for the possible Marvel project and wanting to bring a distinct edge to that story. A Black Cat and Silver Sable team-up is something that fans were pretty amped up about. In Prince-Bythewood’s estimation, pushing the envelope fits an antihero tone a little bit better than some of the straightforward delivery adopted by a large number of superhero films. Obviously, The Old Guard delivers an experience closer to what the director is shooting for. Still, hearing what she had to say will have Spider-Man fans wondering what could have been for a while.

“I wanted to go edgier than some of the Marvel films,” she told the site. “It was a question of how far could I push it in that Marvel universe.”

“‘Silver & Black’ put me in the conversation,” Prince-Bythewood added. “I was one of those couple of women people go to for these big films. I knew what kind of movies Skydance make. It was exhilarating and nerve-racking. I knew I loved this project, partly because I could do everything I wanted to do from the other film: an edgy superhero film with two women.”

Before she exited, Prince-Bythewood had commented on how she wanted the entire thing to be completely right before stepping away from the directing role. Unfortunately, it looks like the project won’t see the light of day now, but there were some high hopes early on.

"With Silver & Black, when you’re doing a film of that magnitude, it’s gotta be right. And if it’s not right, we actually collectively decided to go back to the drawing board and start over," Prince-Bythewood explained. "That’s gonna take time. So obviously, I’d love to be shooting right now, but to be shooting something that I know is not as good as it can be, I’m not the type that wants to shoot something you’re rewriting, as you’re shooting. So, we have to get the script right, and I’m okay to wait. I may be shooting something before that, but it really is just get the script right before we go on that journey."

