Thor: Love and Thunder Star Chris Hemsworth's Daughter Plays Surprising Role in MCU

The story at the heart of Thor: Love and Thunder was all about family and relationships, both the ones you're born into and the ones you choose. It's only fitting that the families of the people who made it got to be in the movie as well. Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale all had children appear in the new Marvel Studios film. Meanwhile, star Chris Hemsworth got his entire family into the cast. Hemsworth's wife had a cameo role in Love and Thunder, as did two of his children. His daughter India, however, actually had a very important role, playing a character that will likely return later in the MCU.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Thor: Love and Thunder! Continue reading at your own risk...

While most of the Hemsworth family members appear briefly in Thor: Love and Thunder, India has a substantial part to play. She's the daughter of Gorr the God Butcher, who is killed at the beginning of the film. This is what sends Gorr on his rampage to get revenge against the gods. In the film's final act, Gorr reaches Eternity and has his daughter resurrected, and sends her to live with Thor just before he dies.

The film's final scene shows Thor and the young girl fighting villains together and taking care of those in need. The closing monologue sees Thor refer to the duo as Love and Thunder, giving the child a name and tying things back to the title. That scene hits a lot different when you realize that the two actors interacting and fighting alongside one another are actually real-life father and daughter.

"One of the memorable bits for me was working with India, with Chris's little girl," Love and Thunder star Christian Bale told EW during a roundtable, which also included Hemsworth. "She was so magnificent in it. But it was also so cute seeing your relationship, and her having to be like, 'Who's this weird bald bloke who's all covered in scars and crying over [me]?' [I saw] what a good dad you are, gently coaxing her through it, like, 'No, just stay there. I know he's a bit disgusting, but just stay there.'"

