How Did Lady Sif Survive Thor: Ragnarok?

Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander) is coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though a brief hiatus kept her away from action for a little while, the Asgardian is returning for the most action-packed Thor feature yet. Announced in a Deadline report Friday afternoon, Alexander will appear alongside Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and company in a team-up movie that will also feature the Guardians of the Galaxy and Christian Bale as the wretched Gorr the God Butcher. Since Asgard was leveled during the events of Thor: Ragnarok and half of its survivors killed prior to Avengers: Infinity War, we've got to pose the question — how has Sif managed to survive this far?

The answer to the million-dollar question is likely almost too easy — Sif wasn't on Asgard when it was destroyed by Hela (Cate Blanchett) and Surtur (Clancy Brown). In all likelihood, Sif was sent far away from all things Asgardian due to the actions of one mischievous character in particular and that's why she wasn't on Asgard nor with the refugee vessel immediately after the realm's destruction.

According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, it's likely Loki (Tom Hiddleston) exiled Sif from Asgard as he pretended to be his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins) in the years between Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok.

"What has Loki been doing on that throne in guise of Odin? And we always liked the idea that he was doing a good job! He was doing a good, but shortsighted job," Feige said at the time. "The trains were running on time, but he wasn't paying attention to anything else going on in the universe or in the realms. ... So that was always one idea. And the idea that he would have to get rid of Heimdall, because Heimdall can see everything. That was an idea - and probably the Warriors Three, to discount them... which is probably an answer to a question I've been asked a few times today: Sif was probably banished. She's off somewhere."

Though Alexander's return was not confirmed until this week, the actor seemingly teased a reprisal of the role as early as this March during a live Q&A with fans on Instagram.

"Yes, once upon a time I was able to do that and I might have to do that again in the future so hopefully I haven't lost that gift," Alexander said in response to a fan question about her riding a horse while wielding a sword. "What am I working on now? I do wish I could tell you, but I would probably cease to exist, don't you think, if I actually told what I have coming up, so I can't tell you guys but thanks for asking anyway!"

Thor: Love and Thunder is set for release on May 6, 2022.

