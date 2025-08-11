The Best Jurassic Park Movies Just Returned to Netflix After Rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth may be dominating the global box office following its debut earlier this month, but fans waiting to catch director Gareth Edwards’ star-studded sci-fi action film until after it leaves the big screen have no shortage of Jurassic Park films to choose from. After first stomping into theaters in 1993, the blockbuster dinosaur-centered franchise has risen to become one of the highest-grossing franchises of all time, and now includes a total of nine films. Now, three of the best movies in the series are streaming.

The original Jurassic Park trilogy – Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), and Jurassic Park III (2001) – joined Netflix’s streaming catalog Friday as part of a long-list of fresh arrival to welcome August. Marking the first entry into the series, Jurassic Park, directed by Steven Spielberg, was based on Michael Crichton’s 1990 novel and starred Sam Neill and Laura Dern as paleontologists Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum as mathematician Ian Malcolm, members of a group chosen to tour an island theme park populated by dinosaurs. The trip quickly goes awry when the cloned dinosaurs escape their enclosures and begin preying on the guests.

Jurassic Park marked a turning point for cinema, particularly for its use CGI combined with practical effects and animatronics. The movie went on to gross over $1 billion worldwide. Still beloved to this day, the movie is rated fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with 91% critics’ and audience score.

Spielberg returned to direct the movie’s 1997 sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Set foru years after the events of the original film, the sequel followed a research team as they traveled to a secret second island where the cloned dinosaurs roam free. The film managed to become one of the biggest movies of the year, but it ultimately failed to live up to Jurassic World’s success, grossing $618.6 million worldwide.

The 2001 follow-up, Jurassic Park III, marked the franchise’s first without Spielberg. Director Joe Johnston took the helm, with Neill and Dern reprising their roles from the first two films alongside a new cast of characters portrayed by William H. Macy, Téa Leoni, Alessandro Nivola, and Trevor Morgan. The changes both behind the scenes and in front of the camera led to the franchise’s lowest box office score yet at $368.8 million worldwide.

All three original films are now streaming on Netflix as Jurassic Parks’ latest installment, Jurassic World Rebirth, continues to show in theaters. The movie, starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, has grossed $721 million at the global box office. Although it’s rated rotten among critics with just a 51% score, it has a 71% audience rating.

New on Netflix

The Jurassic Park films are only three of the new titles now streaming on Netflix. The start of the month brought dozens of new streaming titles to the platform, including films, TV shows, and Netflix originals. You can check out the full list of those August 1st additions below.

