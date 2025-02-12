Captain America: Brave New World First Reactions Now Online (And They Are Surprisingly Good)

Early reactions for Captain America: Brave New World have started pouring in as critics break free from their social media embargo, and the consensus suggests Marvel Studios might have found its footing again. The highly anticipated film, which marks Anthony Mackie’s first solo outing as Captain America, is being praised for returning to the political thriller roots that made Captain America: The Winter Soldier a standout in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, some critics note visible seams from the film’s extensive reshoots. Even so, the movie, which follows Sam Wilson’s journey as he faces an international conspiracy involving President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford), appears to be delivering on its promise of combining superhero action with political intrigue.

The majority of early reactions highlight Mackie’s performance as Sam Wilson, with ComicBook’s Ben Kendrick calling it “a return to form for the mainline MCU after a string of disappointments.” Early viewers particularly praised the film’s ability to deliver a “worthwhile message in a divisive time” while actually progressing the MCU’s narrative beyond the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Josh Weiss draws favorable comparisons to classic political thrillers like The Manchurian Candidate and The Parallax View, suggesting director Julius Onah has successfully captured the tone that made earlier Captain America films resonate with audiences. This grounded approach aligns with Marvel Studios’ stated goal of making Brave New World more similar in tone to The Winter Soldier than recent MCU entries.

Harrison Ford’s performance as President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross is also getting particular acclaim, with Austin Putnam noting that the veteran actor “steals each scene.” The praise extends to Ford’s portrayal of Ross’s transformation into Red Hulk, a major plot point that serves as the film’s climactic confrontation in Washington D.C. This positive reception comes despite the production’s challenges, including extensive reshoots that took place between May and November 2024, which brought in additional writers and new story elements to strengthen the narrative. These reshoots led to the expansion of Giancarlo Esposito’s role as Sidewinder and the complete removal of Seth Rollins’s villain.

Captain America: Brave New World’s Mixed Reactions Point to Visible Reshoots

While the overall reception appears positive, several critics point to noticeable signs of the film’s troubled production history. Sean Chandler mentions that “you can feel the reshoots throughout the film,” while Kaitlyn Booth describes visible “stitches where the rewrites/reshoots are, which leads to missed opportunities and potential.”

Nevertheless, the consensus suggests that despite these structural issues, the film manages to deliver a satisfying experience. Zach Pope notes that while “there are a few flaws that hold this back from being GREAT,” the movie remains “a strong testament to why Sam Wilson was the right choice to carry the shield.” This sentiment is echoed across multiple reactions, with critics agreeing that Mackie delivers his strongest performance yet as Captain America.

Harrison Martin‘s reaction that “Brave New World is a big win for Marvel Studios” reflects the generally optimistic tone of early responses, particularly noting that the film captures “the vibes of The Winter Soldier.” This comparison to one of the most critically acclaimed entries in the MCU appears frequently in early reactions, suggesting that director Julius Onah has successfully maintained the franchise’s reputation.

These early reactions suggest that despite its production challenges, Brave New World may represent a win for Marvel Studios after the hit-or-miss results of its latest cinematic releases. Now, the studio has to hope that these overwhelming positive reactions translate into a big haul at the box office.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters on February 14th.