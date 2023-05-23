Thunderbolts Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus Teases a Lot More Val to Come in the MCU

You haven't seen the last of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. In fact, Julia Louis-Dreyfus says fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can plan on seeing much more of the character as Marvel preps to film Thunderbolts. In a new interview with ScreenRant, the Veep alumnus hinted her Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cameos were just the tip of the iceberg.

"I can tell you nothing! [Laughs]," Louis-Dreyfus joked in typical Marvel fashion. "Yes, I can tell you, you will now see a lot more of her. There's your scoop!"

Is Thunderbolts filming soon?

Even with the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, reports suggest Marvel Studios will begin filming both Thunderbolts and Deadpool 3 with the scripts they had when the strike started. Most recently, it was revealed Beef writer Lee Sung Jin had been hired to rewrite the film, and it's unclear if that iteration of the script is what Marvel will shoot with.

"I'm rewriting it," Lee said in an interview with Variety earlier this year. "It's the whole squad again. Jake asked me if I would come on board. I probably should have taken a break, but there's a lot of themes and exciting things about the movie that I couldn't help but sign on."

He added, "It's truly an honor to be part of a Marvel thing, but it is very different. One, it's not my project, it's Jake's. It's such a large scope and scale that the type of writing is very different. At the same time, the process feels the same, I'm still talking to Jake every day. … I think once you find the squad of people you love and trust and are so talented, you do everything you can to keep working with them."

When is Thunderbolts being released?

Thunderbolts is currently set for release on July 26, 2024.

What characters would you like to see take part in Marvel's Thunderbolts flick? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!