Tiffany Haddish Confirms She Tested Positive For COVID-19

Tiffany Haddish has revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19. In a video posted to her YouTube channel, the actress talked about her experience with Dr. Anthony Fauci. The period of her dealing with the virus was three months ago. Haddish was working on a movie when someone contracted the virus. There was testing after that, and she came back negative initially. However, after getting another test, due to an acquaintance testing positive, she discovered the truth as well. The comedian proved to be asymptomatic as well, which led to her not really knowing about how she came down with the virus. In quarantine, Haddish decided to wait it out with her dogs and try to keep herself busy. But, like most people, it was a rough adjustment.

“I was working on a movie, and someone working on the movie contracted coronavirus,” Haddish explained to Fauci. “I wasn’t in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home and we stopped the movie. Then, they suggested that I go and get tested. I went and got tested, got the results back two days later and the results said that I didn’t have the coronavirus.”

“Then, somebody else I know, who I was around like a week before, they contracted the coronavirus,” she continued. “And then I went and got tested again. Mind you, these tests are expensive as all outdoors. It’s like $550!.. I get the test the second time and I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything. The results come back two days later, and they say I did have the coronavirus, right? But I didn’t feel anything. I just stayed away from everybody, just stayed at my house with me and my dogs. I practiced how to do the splits.”

“I went and got tested again and didn’t have the virus. They tested me again for anti-bodies and found out I had anti-bodies. That was like three months ago. I’ve been tested 12 times now, because I’ve been working and you have to get tested.”

Haddish tossed in a lot of humor along the way and although her jokes are funny. The entire experience was not. Fauci gives some great advice during the clip about washing your hands and maintaining social distancing measures. Not to mention that the last couple of days have seen some huge stars like Batman actor Robert Pattinson and The Rock reveal that they tested positive for the virus.

Do you think any other projects will be affected? Let us know in the comments!

Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images