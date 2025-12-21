Time Is Running Out To Watch One of The Greatest Cult 1980s Movies of All Time

Sometimes what you need most is the cheesiest of action movies—an all-around classic that is so bad it’s good, leading to its status as a genre icon. And when the cast is comprised of Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch, and the always impressive Sam Elliot, what more could you ask for? Unfortunately, time is running out to catch this movie before it leaves Tubi and finds itself only available to stream on YouTube Premium.

We’re obviously talking about Road House, the iconic 1989 action blockbuster that centers around bouncer-with-a-brain, Dalton, the fighting philosopher. Recently hired to work security at The Double Deuce, Dalton has been charged with cleaning up the seedy reputation and clientele of the bar. He takes that job seriously, busting the heads of troublemakers and turning the roadhouse into the place to be on the weekend. But Dalton’s relationship with bombshell Dr. Clay, or Doc, puts him on the bad side of cutthroat local badass, Brad Wesley.

Road House Is A Ridiculously Good Time

Do not let the 49% rating on Rotten Tomatoes fool you. Road House is one of the cheesiest, most fun ways you could spend an hour and 52 minutes. While not critically acclaimed by any means, it did do better with casual viewers, earning a 67% on the Popcornmeter. “Silly, yet plays it straight, and everyone involved knows exactly the type of genre-pleaser they’re making… aspires to be nothing more and nothing less than a goofy experiment in translating the arc of the Western lone gunman to being a bouncer,” says Alan Kempenaar of Filmspotting. Mark Jackson of Epoch Times says, “The true heart of Road House taps into that peculiar, romanticized atmosphere of the Wild West: two dangerously violent-yet-soft-spoken, Southern-gentlemanly alphas, trading war stories and showing battle scars in the presence of a beautiful woman.”

It’s obviously been dragged in reviews as well, with Variety saying, “Its vigilante justice, lawlessness and wanton violence feel ludicrous in a modern setting.” But there’s a place for wanton violence and vigilante justice—and that place is The Double Deuce. Road House is ludicrous, but that’s part of its charm, and what makes it such a special addition to the 80s action vault. Don’t miss out on catching it before it makes its way off Tubi for who knows how long!

