TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Sequel Gets Major Update From Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen says the planned sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is coming along pretty well. There’s apparently a full-storyboarded animatic of the movie, and it has a title — one that Rogen says he’s very excited about. The star has been a steady presence in animation recently, with Mutant Mayhem joining things like Invincible and The Super Mario Bros. Movie on his resume. His latest animated outing, Prime Video’s Sausage Party: Foodtopia, just dropped on the streamer, and Rogen spoke with ComicBook in support of the show. That’s when Chris Killian took the chance to ask a little more about Mutant Mayhem.

“There is a title, and it’s awesome, but I don’t think I can say it,” Rogen told ComicBook. “But when it came up on the screen, I stood up and cheered. There’s an animatic — there’s a storyboarded version of the whole movie, so they’re working on it right now.”

Prime Video premiered all eight episodes of Sausage Party: Foodtopia exclusively on Prime Video on July 11. In addition to the returning cast members from the original Sausage Party movie, Sausage Party: Foodtopia will also feature Natasha Rothwell and Yassir Lester who lend their voices to the animated series, plus Will Forte as a human character named Jack, and Sam Richardson, who will portray an orange named Julius. Based off the 2016 animated feature Sausage Party, the series Sausage Party: Foodtopia follows Frank, Brenda, Barry, and Sammy as they try to build their own food society.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia is executive produced by Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter, who also serve as showrunners. Shaffir and Hunter co-wrote the 2016 animated feature film with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee will executive produce via Point Grey Pictures, Madeline Blair oversees for Point Grey Pictures. Conrad Vernon, who co-directed the feature film, returns as director for the series and will also executive produce alongside Annapurna Television’s Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu, and Andrew Millstein. Sausage Party: Foodtopia is a co-production of Annapurna Television, Sony Pictures Television, and Amazon MGM Studios. The original film was a co-production between Columbia Pictures and Great Beyond.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia is on Amazon Prime Video now.

Teenage Mutans Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem stars Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon Raphael. The cast also includes Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, John Cena as Rocksteady, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Seth Rogen as Bebop, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayem is streaming now on Paramount+.