Tolkien Movie Home Entertainment Details Released

Tolkien, the recent film starring Nicholas Hoult as the author of Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, will be available for home viewing on July 23 via digital video retailers, with a DVD release on August 6, 20th Century Fox announced today. The film, which ComicBook.com called “an artful origin story for Middle Earth,” earned largely positive reviews when it was released back in May. From legendary halls of Oxford to the grim and bloody trenches of World War I, this enthralling biopic explores the early years of J.R.R Tolkien (Nicholas Hoult) and the relationships that defined the legendary author he would become. Chronicling his romance with Edith Brant (Lily Collins), as well as the various members of the Tea Club, Barrovian Society, Tolkien slowly grows from a shy and bookish young man into one of history’s most beloved writers – seasoned by life, and everything that comes with it.

The film’s DVD release will come loaded with features, including deleted scenes (with optional commentary from director Dome Karukoski), a feature-length commentary track from Karukoski, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Best known for his high fantasy, J.R.R. Tolkien became recognized as the father of the modern genre. A resurgence for Lord of the Rings began in 2001 when Peter Jackson’s popular film franchise started, eventually earning the Best Picture award at the Oscars in 2004 for The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King.

In addition to LOTR, Tolkien was an author of literary criticism, writing Beowulf: The Monsters and the Critics, a lecture that was published into a paper in 1936. The Silmarillion, a collection of mythopoeic work, was the author’s “Sketch of the Mythology.” It was edited by his son, Christopher Tolkien, and published after J.R.R. died.

In addition to Hoult and Collins, the new movie will also feature Genevieve O’Reilly, who you’ll recognize as Mon Mothma from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Pam Ferris, who you know best as Trunchbull from Matilda.

In 2019, Hoult also reprised his role as Hank McCoy/Beast in the X-Men film, Dark Phoenix. You can catch Collins in another biopic this year, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, the Ted Bundy film with star Zac Efron in the titular role.