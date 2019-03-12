‘Tom & Jerry’ Movie on the Way for 2021 Release

Get ready for a cinematic fight unlike any other, because Tom & Jerry is officially on its way to the big screen.

According to a new report from Deadline, Warner Bros. has officially announced a release date and early details for their upcoming Tom & Jerry movie. The film, which will be a live-action and animated hybrid, is poised to debut on April 16, 2021.

The report also confirms that director Tim Story will be helming the project. Story previously directed Fantastic Four and Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer, and will next direct the upcoming Shaft reboot.

Details about a new Tom & Jerry film have been trickling out in recent months, after concept art emerged imagining Jennifer Lawrence as the film’s human lead, alongside the titular mouse and cat. Earlier this month, a report revealed that Zoey Deutch (Zombieland: Double Tap, Set It Up) and Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel, Ready Player One) are being eyed for that role, with Yara Shahidi, Kelly Marie Tran, Becky G, and Isabella Moner also on the shortlist.

This will mark a new kind of film venture for Tom & Jerry, after Tom and Jerry: The Movie premiered in 1992. Since then, the franchise has gotten thirteen direct-to-video movies, as well as a slew of television adaptations.

At the moment, there are no other films set to open against Tom & Jerry, but that will presumably change as the 2021 release date gets closer.

As mentioned above, the Tom & Jerry movie will arrive on April 16, 2021. (So don’t worry, you have plenty of time to get your “Itchy and Scratchy: The Movie” jokes ready.)