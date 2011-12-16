Tom Cruise Has Two Movies in the Netflix Top 10

The world is riding high on Tom Cruise, perhaps higher than ever before. The longtime Hollywood icon just delivered the biggest hit of his career with Top Gun: Maverick, which is continuing to break box office records heading into its third weekend. Cruise is on the brains of movie fans everywhere, resulting in an increased popularity for his movies on streaming services. As of Wednesday, Cruise has not one, but two films in the Netflix Top 10.

Leading up to the debut of Top Gun: Maverick, the original Top Gun was available to stream on Netflix. Not only that, but the film was easily one of the streamer's most-watched titles in those last two weeks before the sequel's premiere. Top Gun left Netflix at the start of June, but some other big Cruise hits arrived to take its place.

Multiple movies in the Mission: Impossible franchise are now available on Netflix, and two of them can be found in Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, the fourth movie in the franchise, is currently the number three overall film on Netflix. The original Mission: Impossible is a little further down the list, coming in at number eight.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!