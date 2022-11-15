One of Tom Hanks' Best Movies Is Making Waves on Netflix

It's safe to say Tom Hanks is still one of the most beloved actors on the planet. America's de facto film dad is cherished and adored by many, and people still flock to watch his films. His next project, A Man Called Otto, arrives in theaters this holiday season, but movie fans with a Netflix subscription are checking out one of the actor's best performances ahead of the new movie's December debut.

Captain Phillips, the 2013 Oscar-nominated movie from Paul Greengrass, was added to Netflix's streaming roster earlier this month. Now that subscribers have picked up on the fact the film is available to watch on the service, they have started streaming it, causing it to leap into the Netflix Top 10.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows Captain Phillips as the ninth-most popular film on the entire service, ranking up there with some other big hits and new originals. The film, based on a true story, is once again making waves with audiences.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 list below!