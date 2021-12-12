Tom Holland’s Embarrassing Mishap During Spider-Man: No Way Home Stunt

Filming Spider-Man: No Way Home was anything but a breeze for Tom Holland. Appearing on SiriusXM‘s Town Hall, the Spider-Man star says he broke wind while filming a wire stunt with co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. The 25-year-old actor also revealed another Spidey stunt mishap during the making of the Homecoming trilogy’s final chapter, where multiversal villains threaten an unmasked Peter Parker’s (Holland) best friend Ned (Batalon) and girlfriend MJ (Zendaya). On SiriusXM, Holland revealed the humorous moment that happened during a swinging scene between Spider-Man and his two best friends:

“I farted,” Holland admitted. “Yeah, I farted on [Zendaya], unfortunately. It’s tough, the suit’s tight. The harness squeezes it out.” Added Batalon, “It squeezes your intestines.”

Asked if Holland fessed up, Zendaya said: “It was very obvious. I felt the rattle.” According to Holland, he “immediately” admitted fault and apologized. “That’s my bad!”

For Spider-Man and MJ’s windy swing through the city, the actors are “a few inches off the ground, and [director Jon Watts] is [moving] with the camera and swinging us as well,” Zendaya said. “That’s really all it is. Or sometimes we’re just on the ground.” Added Holland, “We just kind of squat with each other, and we move around, and the camera’s attached to either my chest or my back.”

Holland recalled another “difficult” stunt involving a close encounter between Spider-Man and MJ, describing a scene where the couple web-swings into Peter Parker’s bedroom.

“We were attached to each other, [she] was sitting on my front and I had the full mask on. They basically would just drop us into this wall, but I couldn’t see the wall until right at the last minute because I’ve got the mask [half down] and I’ve got Zendaya’s head [in front of my face],” he said. “So I’m like, ‘Ah, sh-t, this is going to be [awful].’ I just remember doing that stunt and it was really difficult because I obviously wanted to make sure that [Zendaya] was safe, and I didn’t want to get it wrong and miss the wall.”

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.