Tom Holland Teases How Spider-Man 3 Deals With Far From Home Cliffhanger

Rumors surrounding Marvel's Spider-Man 3 continue to rage on, and now Tom Holland is having to face some direct questions regarding the reports of major cast members joining the film. But while Marvel Studios adds Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange into the mix, there are still questions about how Peter Parker will deal with the revelations from Spider-Man: Far From Home in which Mysterio and J. Jonah Jameson revealed his secret identity. Not only are there multiversal shenanigans to deal with, but Spider-Man will also have to face the fact that his secret identity has since been outed to the rest of the world.

According to Holland, fans will love seeing how this plot point gets resolved in Spider-Man 3. The actor recently spoke with Variety about his recent projects, dropping a major tease about the cliffhanger ending from Spider-Man: Far From Home.

"Yeah, but wait until you see how we kick it off in the third one. You'll be chuffed," said Holland.

British slang accounted for, it sounds like Holland thinks people will enjoy what's coming next. During the same conversation, the actor already called Spider-Man 3 the "most ambitious" superhero film ever.

"I can say that it’s the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made," Holland said. "You sit down, read the script, and see what they’re trying to do, and they’re succeeding. It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I’m just, you know, again, that lucky little sh-t who happens to be Spider-Man in it. We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we’re starting again. I’m just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it."

The actor also was asked about rumors surrounding previous Spider-Man franchise stars Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, and Andrew Garfield. If those actors are involved, Holland isn't spilling the beans and is turning out to be pretty convincing.

"I've never met Kirsten Dunst," Holland answered. "I met Andrew once, I met him at the BAFTAs. He was lovely. He was a really nice bloke and we had a nice chat. It was quite soon after Spider-Man: Homecoming had come out. He was really positive and nice. I've bumped into Tobey a few times at different parties in LA. He was really nice. They seem to be lovely, really nice people. I hope they enjoy our movies. I hope they enjoy our Spider-Man's."

Spider-Man 3 is currently set to premiere in theaters on December 17th.