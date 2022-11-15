Tom & Jerry Snowman's Land Clip: You Ate Everything! (Exclusive)

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from Tom & Jerry: Snowman's Land, a new animated feature film out today on Digital and coming to DVD and Blu-ray on November 29. Announced at the same time as last month's Trick-or-Treat, Scooby-Doo!, Snowman's Land is the second big brand at Warner Animation to get a seasonal special in the space of a few weeks, with both heading direct to DVD. In this movie, a snow mouse comes to life, giving a Frosty the Snowman-style adventure with little mousey buck teeth that give a little bit of an "Olaf from Frozen" vibe. You can check out the clip above.

This is the first big release featuring the character since last year's Tom & Jerry, a live-action/CGI hybrid feature from Fantastic Four director Tim Story, which brought the characters to New York City and introduced them to a young hotel employee played by Chloe Grace Moretz. Originally created in 1940 by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, the characters have been a near-constant presence in popular culture since then, with over 150 shorts, a number of different TV shows, and 13 direct-to-DVD movies, with Warner Bros. sometimes treating the pair like The Muppets and fitting them into existing stories to create projects like Tom and Jerry and the Wizard of Oz and Tom & Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Here's the official synopsis from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment:

It's time to chase that holiday spirit with Tom and Jerry! With magic in the air, Jerry and his nephew, Tuffy, make a snow mouse that miraculously comes to life! To keep their new friend, Larry the snow mouse from melting, Tuffy and Jerry must race him to the fabled Snowman's Village. In hot pursuit, Tom and devious Dr. Doublevay have their own plans for Larry's magic. Get ready to go dashing through this epic tale filled with songs, snow, thrills, laughs and even a bit of holiday magic!

Tom and Jerry: Snowman's Land features the voice talents of Kevin Michael Richardson as Larry, Kath Soucie as Tuffy, Laraine Newman as Mrs. LePage, Stephen Stanton as Doctor Doubleyay and Lightning, and Rick Zieff as Meathead and Narrator, Carlos Alazraqui as Floyd, Kimberly Brooks as Snow Cop and Little Girl, Joey D'Auria as Butch, and Regi Davis as Snow Mayor,. Tom and Jerry: Snowman's Land is produced and directed by Darrell Van Citters (The Tom and Jerry Show). Story by credit Will Finn (The Tom and Jerry Show) and Jase Ricci (Teen Titans Go! and DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse). Teleplay by credit Jase Ricci.